Congress CMs to meet Rahul on Monday, to urge him to not resign

ANI
Published : Jun 30, 2019
The Chief Ministers had been planning to meet the Congress chief for long to request him to continue as the party chief.

Despite senior members making serious attempts to convince the 49-year-old party chief to rethink his decision, he remains unfazed. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: All the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states will meet Rahul Gandhi on Monday, urging him to take back his decision to resign from the post of party president.

According to sources, Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, and Punjab will meet Gandhi at the party headquarters in the national capital. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara is also likely to come for the meet.

The Chief Ministers are also likely to discuss the mass resignations taking place in the party.

Gandhi, who became the party president in 2017, offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking the moral responsibility for the Congress' abysmal performance in the 17th General Elections.

Scores of Congress leaders and office bearers have also tendered mass resignations from their respective posts following Rahul's decision to resign.

However, his resignation offer was unanimously rejected by the CWC. So far, several top leaders have met Gandhi and urged him to continue to lead the party.

Despite senior members making serious attempts to convince the 49-year-old party chief to rethink his decision, he remains unfazed.

The Congress won 52 seats in the recent general elections, which is just eight more than what the party won in 2014 polls.

