  Monthly stipend, other benefits for children who lost parents to COVID
Published : May 30, 2022, 12:04 pm IST
Updated : May 30, 2022, 12:04 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a video conference as he releases benefits under the PM CARES for Children Scheme. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: India trusted its scientists, doctors, youth during the COVID19 pandemic and did not become a problem but was a solution-giver for the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

He also said that coming out of the negative impact of Covid, India has become one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

 

The prime minister was speaking at an event where he released benefits under the PM-CARES for Children Scheme.

Prime Minister Modi transferred scholarships to school-going children. Also, a passbook of PM CARES for Children, and Health card under Ayushman Bharat  Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana was handed over to children during the programme.

He said in that atmosphere of negativity during the pandemic, India relied on its strength.

We trusted our scientists, doctors, our youth. And, we came out as a ray of hope, not a worry for the world. We did not become the problem, but we became the solution giver, he added.

Addressing children who were orphaned due to COVID-19, Modi said the PM CARES for Children is a reflection of the fact that every citizen is standing with them.

The prime minister said that under the scheme if someone needs an education loan for professional courses, for higher education, then PM-CARES will help in that too.

He said Rs 4000 would be given every month to these children which would help meet their daily needs.

Speaking about the PM-CARES fund, he said this fund also helped a lot in preparing hospitals, buying ventilators, setting up oxygen plants during the Corona period.

Because of this many lives could be saved and future of many families could be saved, he said.

 

Motivating children who lost their parents in the pandemic, PM Modi said even in the biggest atmosphere of despair, if we believe in ourselves, then a ray of light is definitely visible. Our country itself is the biggest example of this.

He said India sent medicines and vaccines to countries around the world.

Even in such a big country, we took the vaccine to every citizen, he added.

We took vaccines to our citizens; about 200 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country, he added.

He further said the heights that India has achieved in the last eight years, no one could have imagined earlier.

Today, India's pride has increased in the world, our India's power has increased in the global forums. And I am glad that youth power is leading this journey of India, he added.

 

The prime minister also said that the country is getting out of the vicious cycles of corruption and regional discrimination, in which it was trapped before 2014. 

