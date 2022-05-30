Aadhar Authority withdraws warning against photocopies

Monday, May 30, 2022 | Last Update : 08:50 AM IST

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : May 30, 2022, 7:15 am IST
Updated : May 30, 2022, 7:15 am IST

In the fresh notification too, the government has advised people to exercise normal caution and prudence in sharing their Aadhaar numbers

The Supreme Court of India had in its judgment had said that Aadhaar is not mandatory for citizens to avail essential services of the government, school and college admissions. (Representational Image/ PTI)
New Delhi: After two days of panic, confusion and criticism the government on Sunday withdrew a notification relating to usage of Aadhar numbers that had warned people of possible misuse of sharing the sensitive information with all and sundry. However, in the fresh notification too, the government has advised people to exercise normal caution and prudence in sharing their Aadhaar numbers with people.

The Bangalore office of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had on Friday cautioned general people through a press release not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organizations for the possibility of its misuse.

 

Alternatively, the UIAI suggested using a “masked Aadhaar” which displays only the last four digits of a person’s Aadhaar number. The UIDAI said that such a thing can be downloaded from the UIDAI website under the option "Do you want a masked Aadhaar."

It had said only those organizations that have a User License from the UIDAI can use Aadhaar for verifying a person’s identity adding “unlicensed” private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar card as it an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016. “If a private entity demands to see your Aadhaar card, or seeks a photocopy of your Aadhaar card, please verify that they have valid User License from the UIDAI,” the UIDAI had said. It had also warned people to avoid using public computers at internet cafés to download e-Aadhaar and if at all that has to be done then people should ensure to permanently delete the downloaded copies of e-Aadhaar from that computer.

 

This press release created a lot of confusion and panic with people also criticizing and questioning the government over the safety of Aadhaar numbers and the fear of its misuse. Facing flak, the Union Ministry of Information Technology and Electronics on Sunday said this press release has been withdrawn now.

“It is learnt that it was issued by them in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. The release advised the people to not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organization because it can be misused.

Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar number, can be used. However, in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect. UIDAI issued Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers. The Aadhaar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder,” the new statement said.

 

The Supreme Court of India had in its judgment had said that Aadhaar is not mandatory for citizens to avail essential services of the government, school and college admissions. The top court, however, said Aadhaar would remain mandatory for filing of income tax returns and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN). But it would not be mandatory to link Aadhaar to bank accounts and telecom service providers cannot seek its linking of Aadhaar for mobile connections and no private entity can ask for Aadhar Card or number.

Tags: aaadhar cards, aadhar authority
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

