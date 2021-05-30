Sunday, May 30, 2021 | Last Update : 11:21 PM IST

  India   All India  30 May 2021  Indian Navy converts chopper into air ambulance for evacuation of critical patients
India, All India

Indian Navy converts chopper into air ambulance for evacuation of critical patients

PTI
Published : May 30, 2021, 4:52 pm IST
Updated : May 30, 2021, 4:52 pm IST

The MICU has been installed on-board ALH Mk-III from INAS 323 at INS Hansa by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Navy personnel on-board ALH Mk-III. (Photo: Twitter/@DefPROMumbai)
 Navy personnel on-board ALH Mk-III. (Photo: Twitter/@DefPROMumbai)

Panaji: The Indian Navy has augmented its capacity to evacuate critical patients even in unfavourable weather conditions by fitting a medical intensive care unit (MICU) on-board an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) at Goa's naval air station INS Hansa, an official said.

The MICU has been installed on-board ALH Mk-III from INAS 323 at INS Hansa by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a naval spokesman said in a media statement issued here.

 

"With ALH Mk-III, an all-weather aircraft, being equipped with MICU, the Indian Navy can now undertake medical evacuation of critical patients by air even in unfavourable weather conditions," he said.

The MICU has two sets of defibrillators, multipara monitors, ventilator, oxygen support as well as infusion and syringe pumps, he added.

"It also has a suction system to clear secretions in the mouth or airway of the patient. The system can be operated on aircraft power supply and also has a battery back up of four hours," the spokesman said.

According to him, the equipment can be installed in two-three hours to convert the aircraft into an air ambulance.

 

"This is the first of eight MICU sets to be delivered by HAL to Indian Navy," he added.

Tags: indian navy
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

Latest From India

A screenshot from the video going viral on social media. (Photo: Screengrab/ANI)

UP: Two men caught on tape throwing Covid patient's body into river

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima in Delhi. (Photo: File/PTI)

PM Modi highlights initiatives on national security on BJP govt's 7th anniversary

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-through vaccination camp at Select City Walk mall in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Pvt hospitals, star hotels flouting guidelines by offering vaccine package: Centre

Sasikala had been staying in Chennai's T Nagar area after returning to the city in February. (Photo: File/PTI)

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala hints at returning to active politics

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham