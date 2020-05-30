Saturday, May 30, 2020 | Last Update : 05:29 PM IST

67th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

173,491

8,134

Recovered

82,627

11,729

Deaths

4,980

269

Maharashtra62228269972098 Tamil Nadu2024611313157 Delhi173877846398 Gujarat159448611980 Rajasthan83654855184 Madhya Pradesh76454410334 Uttar Pradesh74454215201 West Bengal48131775302 Bihar3359120915 Andhra Pradesh3330223460 Karnataka278189448 Telangana2256134567 Punjab2197194942 Jammu and Kashmir216487528 Odisha17239779 Haryana172194019 Kerala11515659 Assam9361044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chandigarh3641894 Chhatisgarh364830 Tripura2421650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa68370 Puducherry49170 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland1800 Manipur540 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
India, All India

Air, train passengers coming to Karnataka will be charged Rs 650 for swab sample test

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : May 30, 2020, 3:51 pm IST
Updated : May 30, 2020, 3:51 pm IST

'Pooled testing' involves putting multiple swab samples together, and testing them through a single RTPCR test.

Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

In a first of its kind development in India, the Karnataka government has decided to charge Rs 650 per person from passengers coming via trains and flights for the Covid-19 'pooled testing' by privately-run labs.

"The samples will be tested by pooling method (five samples in one pool as per ICMR guidelines. Each traveller will be charged a fee of Rs 650 per test by the private lab irrespective of the test result being positive or negative," Livemint quoted the government order.

For the uninitiated, 'pooled testing' involves putting multiple swab samples together, and testing them through a single RTPCR test.

If the test result turns out to be negative, everybody is declared Covid-19 negative. But if the test result is positive, everyone's samples are tested separately to identify the positive cases.

According to a Deccan Herald report, the new policy would help special categories of passengers to leave early for home quarantine after giving their swab samples at the collection centres in airports and railway stations.

According to news reports, airports would be catered by XCyton Diagnostics, while Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Cancyte Technologies Pvt Ltd, Aster Labs, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Vydehi Hospital and Syngene International Ltd will test the swabs of passengers entering Karnataka through rail.

Tags: covid-19 testing, bangalore coronavirus, coronavirus (covid-19), pooled testing
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

Representational image. (PTI)

Gujarat Congress alleges BJP government busy hiding real coronavirus figures

Representational image. (PTI)

Delhi-Moscow Air India flight returns midway after pilot is found Covid positive

Maha government hikes remuneration of bonded doctors. (PTI Photo)

Maha government hikes remuneration of bonded doctors

Union home minister Amit Shah.

Most CMs want lockdown to be extended, say home ministry sources

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Will southern states be next on Swiggy, Zomato liquor delivery route after Jharkhand and Odisha?

2

JioMart, self-declared as a kirana store aggregator, launches in 200 cities without them

3

Big technology firms should be stopped from turning the world into a China, Noam Chomsky says

4

'Death sentence given over Zoom inhumane, man should have right to see accusers face to face in court'

5

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham