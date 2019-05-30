Thursday, May 30, 2019 | Last Update : 08:26 AM IST

India, All India

Time U-turn, says ‘Modi united India like no PM’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 30, 2019, 7:27 am IST
Updated : May 30, 2019, 7:27 am IST

The article on the Time website now writes that a “key factor is that Modi has managed to transcend India’s greatest fault line: the class divide”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Days after a cover story calling the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi India’s “divider-in-chief”, Time magazine changed its stance. Following Mr Modi’s spectacular electoral victory the magazine has now come up with a story screaming “Modi Has United India Like No Prime Minister in Decades”.

The story was  published on the Time website on Tuesday.

Changing its tone and virtually eulogising Prime Minister Modi the article stated, “Despite the strong and often unfair criticisms leveled at Modi’s policies both throughout his first term and this marathon election, no Prime Minister has united the Indian electorate as much in close to five decades. The last time an Indian Prime Minister was re-elected with a parliamentary majority was in 1971. His coalition won just under 50 per cent of the national vote.”

Before the elections, Time magazine’s cover story tore apart Modi. It stated: “Not only has Modi’s economic miracle failed to materialize, he has also helped create an atmosphere of poisonous religious nationalism in India.”

The article on the Time website now writes that a “key factor is that Modi has managed to transcend India’s greatest fault line: the class divide”.

The author describes PM Modi’s second term as “a victory for meritocracy, and for opportunity, thanks to a slate of welfare policies for the country’s extreme poor”.

Taking a sharp turn from the previous cover story, the Time mgazine now maintained that Mr Modi “has brought many Indians, both Hindus and religious minorities, out of poverty at a faster rate than in any previous generation”.  

The author of the article is Mr Ladwa, the founder and CEO of Britain-based media company India Inc., which publishes India Global Business.

The previous article written by British-born writer Aatish Taseer had f;ayed the Prime Minister and maintained that under him “minorities of every stripe-from liberals and lower castes to Muslims and Christians-have come under assault.

Tags: narendra modi, time magazine
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Outgoing Defence Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman also accompanied Modi. (Photo: ANI)

PM pays tribute at National War Memorial aheah of oath ceremony

The latest episode in New Delhi can cast a shadow on the iftar being hosted by the Indian high commissioner in Islamabad with the possibility of the Pakistani side retaliating in equal measure.

‘Cops threatened Pak iftar invitees’

Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Air Chief BS Dhanoa to retire tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

Stage set for Modi swearing-in

MOST POPULAR

1

Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Lord's to mark ICC World Cup 2019 launch

2

Hindu, Muslim couples undergo kidney swap transplant in Punjab

3

ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa; DC's Dream11 Prediction

4

12-year-old Khushi Shah from Surat takes 'diksha' to become a monk

5

Changing times: 'TIME' mag now says 'Narendra Modi has united India'

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham