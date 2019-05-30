Thursday, May 30, 2019 | Last Update : 06:54 AM IST

India, All India

Pema Khandu takes oath as CM with 11 Cabinet ministers

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : May 30, 2019, 5:21 am IST
Updated : May 30, 2019, 5:21 am IST

Chief ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya attended the function.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Guwahati: BJP leader Pema Khandu on Wednesday took oath as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh. Mr Khandu was administered oath of office and secrecy by governor Brig. B.D. Mishra (Retd) at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre in Itanagar.

Eleven Cabinet ministers, including Chowna Mein, were also administered the oath.

Mr Mein took oath as the deputy chief minister, while 10 others — Honchun Ngandam, Wangki Lowang, Alo Libang, Kamlung Mossang, Bamang Felix, Tumke Bagra, Mama Natung, Nakap Nalo, Tage Taki and Taba Tedir — were sworn in as ministers.

Earlier, Mr Khandu was elected the state BJP Legislature Party’s leader on Monday. He then met the governor to stake claim to form the government and handed letter of support of 41 BJP MLAs.

The Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh were held for 57 seats as three BJP MLAs — Phurpa Tsering from Dirang, Taba Tedir from Yachuli and Kento Jini from Along East — were elected unopposed. The Janata Dal (United) won seven seats, the National People’s Party five, the Congress four and Independents two. The People’s Party of Arunachal managed to win just one seat.

The Congress had won the 2014 elections under the leadership of Nabam Tuki. However, following a political crisis, Mr Khandu took oath as the chief minister in July 2016. On September 16, 2016, Mr Khandu, along with 43 MLAs from the ruling party, defected from the Congress to join the BJP. Mr Tuki, however, remained with the Congress. It is significant that it was for the first time that BJP has formed the government in the frontier state with legislators who got elected on the symbol of the party.

Earlier, the BJP formed the government in the state twice, but with legislators who defected from the Congress under the leadership of Gegong Apang first and then Pema Khandu.

Chief ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya attended the function. The BJP general secretary and in-charge of Northeast Mr Ram Madhav and convener of North East democratic Alliance and Assam minister Himanata Biswa Sarma were also present.

Tags: pema khandu
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

Stage set for Modi swearing-in

Robert Vadra

ED tightens noose around Vadra in laundering case

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

SC allows wife of convict to live with in-laws’ family

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik signs a document as he takes oath as Odisha CM for a fifth consecutive term in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Naveen Patnaik takes over as CM for fifth term

MOST POPULAR

1

Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Lord's to mark ICC World Cup 2019 launch

2

Hindu, Muslim couples undergo kidney swap transplant in Punjab

3

ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa; DC's Dream11 Prediction

4

12-year-old Khushi Shah from Surat takes 'diksha' to become a monk

5

Changing times: 'TIME' mag now says 'Narendra Modi has united India'

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham