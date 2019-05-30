Thursday, May 30, 2019 | Last Update : 09:52 AM IST

India, All India

Dr Payal suicide case: Mumbai doctor murdered, says lawyer after autopsy report

ANI
Published : May 30, 2019, 9:23 am IST
Updated : May 30, 2019, 9:23 am IST

Under 'provisional cause of death', the post-mortem report stated 'evidence of ligature mark over neck.'

The lawyer representing Payal Tadvi's family told the court that said that circumstances of the medical post-graduate student's death suggested it was a murder case. (Photo: File)
 The lawyer representing Payal Tadvi's family told the court that said that circumstances of the medical post-graduate student's death suggested it was a murder case. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The post-mortem report of postgraduate medical student doctor Payal Tadavi, who was found dead in her hostel room recently, has revealed evidence of a ligature mark on her neck.

Under ''provisional cause of death'', the post-mortem report stated ''evidence of ligature mark over neck.''

A Mumbai court on Wednesday sent all the three accused in the case to two-day police custody as her family sought directions for the crime to be treated as a murder.

The lawyer representing Payal Tadvi's family told the court that said that circumstances of the medical post-graduate student's death suggested it was a murder case.

"From the circumstances of her death and bruise mark on her body, we can say that it must be a case of murder and not of suicide. Police must investigate this case in the lines of a murder investigation. Police should be given 14 days time for that," Nitin Satpute, counsel representing the deceased's family, said.

"The accused had taken her body to some other place and later it was brought to hospital so there is a suspicion of tampering with the evidence," Satpute alleged in court.

The matter was being heard before magistrate RM Sadrani of a Mumbai sessions court.

Seeking the maximum custody of 14 days, prosecutor Jay Singh Desai told the magistrate that the witnesses are under pressure.

"The accused are superior to almost every witness in the case. Witnesses are afraid of the accused to give their statement. This case may create social unrest if not investigated properly. The police have to retrieve WhatsApp communication from the phones of the accused," Desai argued.

In defence, the lawyers representing the accused dismissed the charge of abetment of suicide and told the court that the three were not aware of Tadvi's caste.

Responding to the request of treating the case as a murder, accused Bhakti Mehre's counsel Sandip Bali said, "As the intervener claimed that this is a murder case, I will emphasize that let all medical reports come in."

Mehre's lawyer also contended that the abetment of suicide charge, saying that it is only based on the statement of Tadvi's mother and is not supported by any other proof.

Advocate Abad Ponda, appearing for accused Hema Ahuja and Ankita Khandelwal, rubbished the claims that the deceased was harassed on the basis of her social identity. "Accused were not aware that the deceased got admission under any quota so they did not know her caste," he argued.

The accused, Ankita Khandelwal, Bhakti Mehre and Hema Ahuja, were arrested for allegedly abetting the post-graduate medical student Dr Tadvi, who belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community, to end her life at her hostel in BYL Nair Hospital on May 22.

The hospital administration had formed an anti-ragging committee to probe the case.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) had suspended the three doctors, who on Monday, wrote to the association urging for a fair probe.

Tags: dr payal, suicide, nair hospital, autopsy
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

BKTC chief said the invitation shows that Prime Minister Modi's government will work for the development of the Char Dham. (Photo: ANI I Representational)

In a first, Badri-Kedar temple committee's chief to attend PM's swearing-in

Taking to Twitter, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala requested all media channels and its editors to not place any Congress representatives on their shows. (Photo: File)

Congress to stay away from TV debates for a month

'Mamata Banerjee was amongst the foremost people who made such noise of fighting against Modi's dictatorship. But Modi has been elected democratically,' Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna' said. (Photo: ANI)

Shiv Sena slams Mamata for declining invitation for Modi's swearing-in ceremony

After the ceremony, Jagan is likely to address the gathering and make some key announcements. (Photo: File)

Jagan Mohan Reddy to take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister today

MOST POPULAR

1

In a first, Badri-Kedar temple committee's chief to attend PM's swearing-in

2

Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Lord's to mark ICC World Cup 2019 launch

3

Hindu, Muslim couples undergo kidney swap transplant in Punjab

4

ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa; DC's Dream11 Prediction

5

12-year-old Khushi Shah from Surat takes 'diksha' to become a monk

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham