Thursday, May 30, 2019 | Last Update : 09:52 AM IST

India, All India

Congress to stay away from TV debates for a month

ANI
Published : May 30, 2019, 9:43 am IST
Updated : May 30, 2019, 9:43 am IST

This came after Rahul Gandhi, who became the Congress president in 2017, offered to step down from his post at the CWC meeting.

Taking to Twitter, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala requested all media channels and its editors to not place any Congress representatives on their shows. (Photo: File)
 Taking to Twitter, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala requested all media channels and its editors to not place any Congress representatives on their shows. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Amid political uncertainty within the party following the severe drubbing it received in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress on Thursday barred its spokespersons from representing the party on news channel debates for a month.

Taking to Twitter, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala requested all media channels and its editors to not place any Congress representatives on their shows.

This came after Rahul Gandhi, who became the Congress president in 2017, offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the party's dismal performance in the recently concluded 17th general elections.

However, his resignation offer was unanimously rejected by the CWC.

So far, several top leaders have met Gandhi and urged him to continue to lead the party.

Sources said that despite senior members making serious attempts to convince the 48-year-old party chief to rethink his decision, he remains unfazed.

These leaders, sources said, maintained that Congress cannot afford to have someone new at the helm for rebuilding the organisation at this juncture and that the responsibility for the defeat is collective and not individual.

The Congress won 52 seats in the recent general elections, which is just eight more than 2014, in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

The NDA, on the other hand, registered a massive victory, winning 352 seats to retain power. The BJP alone won 303 seats - its highest tally ever.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, congress, rahul gandhi, randeep singh surjewala
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

BKTC chief said the invitation shows that Prime Minister Modi's government will work for the development of the Char Dham. (Photo: ANI I Representational)

In a first, Badri-Kedar temple committee's chief to attend PM's swearing-in

'Mamata Banerjee was amongst the foremost people who made such noise of fighting against Modi's dictatorship. But Modi has been elected democratically,' Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna' said. (Photo: ANI)

Shiv Sena slams Mamata for declining invitation for Modi's swearing-in ceremony

After the ceremony, Jagan is likely to address the gathering and make some key announcements. (Photo: File)

Jagan Mohan Reddy to take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister today

The lawyer representing Payal Tadvi's family told the court that said that circumstances of the medical post-graduate student's death suggested it was a murder case. (Photo: File)

Dr Payal suicide case: Mumbai doctor murdered, says lawyer after autopsy report

MOST POPULAR

1

In a first, Badri-Kedar temple committee's chief to attend PM's swearing-in

2

Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Lord's to mark ICC World Cup 2019 launch

3

Hindu, Muslim couples undergo kidney swap transplant in Punjab

4

ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa; DC's Dream11 Prediction

5

12-year-old Khushi Shah from Surat takes 'diksha' to become a monk

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham