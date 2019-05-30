Thursday, May 30, 2019 | Last Update : 05:18 AM IST

India, All India

After 30 yrs in Army, soldier is declared a ‘foreigner’

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : May 30, 2019, 5:05 am IST
Updated : May 30, 2019, 5:05 am IST

Police said that Subedar Mohammed Sanaullah was detained after foreigners tribunal declared him a foreign national.

Subedar Mohammed Sanaullah
 Subedar Mohammed Sanaullah

Guwahati: In what has created anger among residents of the area a retired subedar who served the Indian Army for 30 years before his retirement on 2017 has been declared foreigner by the foreigners tribunal leading to arrest by the Assam Police.

Police said that Subedar Mohammed Sanaullah was detained after foreigners tribunal declared him a foreign national. He was commissioned as a JCO in 2014, promoted to subedar and later made Honorary Lieutenant.

Sanaullah’s cousin, retired army personnel Ajmal Hoque, told that the reason for declaring foreigner by the tribunal was a false statement submitted to the court wherein Sanaullah is alleged to have stated to have joined the army in 1978 where is date of birth was 1967.

He said, “We showed the documents stating that he joined the army in 1987, they did not accept it. Sanaullah never gave any statement claiming that he joined in 1978.”

Referring the another reason for declaring Sanaullah as foreigner a lawyer of the foreigners’ tribunal Aman Wadud in a social media post stated, “Sanuallah was not listed on the voters’ list in 1986 when he was 19 years old. But the minimum age of voting was lowered from 21 to 18 in 1989.”

Expressing deep anguish over the order of the tribunal, cousin of the victim alleged, “The tribunal did not even accept the land documents he has because of a minor spelling mistake in the name. Now, what can we do if the spelling is not right? It is the responsibility of the government officials.”

The Police have been accused to have not carrying out proper investigation into the matter but police denied it while claiming that they have recorded the statement of the subedar on two occasions.

The case was being tried in the foreigners tribunal since 2008. Sanaullah, who is a resident of Kolohi village under Boko Police Station of Kamrup rural district. He completed his schooling from Champu Para Government High School.

Tags: indian army, mohammed sanaullah
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee not to attend PM’s oath ceremony

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Rahul Gandhi firm on quitting, Congress in fix

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

Farooq Abdullah tells PM to take Muslims along

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh

Make Pak investigate destruction: Punjab CM to PM

MOST POPULAR

1

Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Lord's to mark ICC World Cup 2019 launch

2

Hindu, Muslim couples undergo kidney swap transplant in Punjab

3

ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa; DC's Dream11 Prediction

4

12-year-old Khushi Shah from Surat takes 'diksha' to become a monk

5

Changing times: 'TIME' mag now says 'Narendra Modi has united India'

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham