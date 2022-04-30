Saturday, Apr 30, 2022 | Last Update : 01:28 PM IST

  India   All India  30 Apr 2022  While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha: CJI Ramana
India, All India

While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha: CJI Ramana

PTI
Published : Apr 30, 2022, 12:23 pm IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2022, 12:23 pm IST

Ramana said deliberate inaction by governments despite judicial pronouncements is not good for the health of democracy

Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana during a joint conference of Chif Ministers & Chief Justices of High Courts, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
 Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana during a joint conference of Chif Ministers & Chief Justices of High Courts, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Saturday said the Constitution provides separation of power among the three organs of the state and while discharging duty, one should be mindful of 'Lakshman Rekha'.

Speaking at the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts, Ramana said deliberate inaction by governments despite judicial pronouncements is not good for the health of democracy.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the joint conference.

"Constitution provides separation of power among three organs and the harmonious function between three organs strengthens democracy. While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha," he said.

Voicing concern over misuse of PILs, the CJI said it has now turned into "Personal Interest Litigation" and is used to settle personal scores. 

Tags: chief justice n v ramana, cji ramana
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with CJI N.V Ramana at the joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts (ANI)

PM Modi bats for use of local languages in courts

Nihangs gather after a clash between followers of Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organisations, near Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala, Friday, April 29, 2022. (PTI)

Mobile internet blocked, top cops transferred after clashes in Punjab's Patiala

Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju. — By arrangement

Lt. Gen. B.S. Raju to take over as army vice-chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inaugural session of Semi-con India Conference in Bengaluru, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, April 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India has world's fastest growing start-up eco-system: Modi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham