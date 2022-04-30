Recommend names for HC judges, CJI urges CJs

Ramana expressed satisfaction that in less than a year 126 judges had been appointed to different High Courts

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India, Justice N.V. Ramana on Friday urged Chief Justices of High Courts with a number of vacancies to recommend names for the appointment of judges. He expressed satisfaction that in less than a year 126 judges had been appointed to different High Courts, with another 50 expected to be appointed soon and said it could be achieved because of the wholehearted co-operation and commitment to the institution” of the Chief Justices of different High Courts.

Referring to his first online interaction with the Chief Justices of High Courts last year asking them to expedite the process of recommending names for elevation to High Courts, with an emphasis on social diversity, Chief Justice Ramana said that “response from some of the High Courts has been extremely encouraging”.

Delivering his welcome address at the 39th conference of Chief Justices of High Courts, CJI Ramana urged the Chief Justices of High Courts, which are still having a number of vacancies, to forward the names for elevation at the earliest. Though the conference of Chief Justices of the High Courts is an annual event, this conference is being held after a gap of six years.

The day-long conclave will be followed by a joint conference of CMs and CJs of High Courts on Saturday which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi