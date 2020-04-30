Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 | Last Update : 12:21 PM IST

37th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

33,061

1,701

Recovered

8,437

610

Deaths

1,079

69

Maharashtra99151593432 Gujarat4082527197 Delhi3439109256 Madhya Pradesh2560461130 Rajasthan243881455 Tamil Nadu2162121027 Uttar Pradesh213451039 Andhra Pradesh133228731 Telangana101640925 West Bengal72511922 Jammu and Kashmir5811928 Karnataka53421621 Kerala4963694 Bihar403642 Punjab37510119 Haryana3112253 Odisha125391 Jharkhand107193 Chandigarh68170 Uttarakhand54360 Himachal Pradesh40252 Assam38291 Chhatisgarh38340 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

SARI what! Telangana docs are gobsmacked by fiat to restrict Covid-19 tests

THE ASIAN AGE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published : Apr 30, 2020, 9:12 am IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2020, 9:12 am IST

One practitioner wonders if that is why the state's new case numbers are so low

Health workers wearing protective suits prepare to disinfect a locality in Hyderabad. (PTI)
 Health workers wearing protective suits prepare to disinfect a locality in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Hyderabad: The de facto decision of the government of Telangana to test only Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) patients for the nover coronavirus that causes Covid-19 is worrying doctors.

Within the fraternity, the questions being debated is why extensive testing is not being carried out during this pandemic.

In fact, according to sources in the TRS government, to test anyone other than SARI patients, you will require the permission of the director of health and medical education.

A senior doctor, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Gandhi Hospital will have to be informed about all SARI cases in the state and details of the patients will have to be shared with them.

The patient is be shifted to Gandhi Hospital if the test turns out to be positive.

Random testing, contact tracing and identifying secondary contacts has been completely stopped. Government officials are not passing on any numbers or suspected cases list to district medical and health officials.

A senior district medical and health official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “We are not able to understand what the government is doing. We have been told that secondary contacts will have to henceforth approach hospitals only if they have Covid-19 symptoms. If they are mild, home quarantine is advocated. If they develop breathlessness or pneumonia, only then will tests be done. Not otherwise.”

Both government and private doctors are very worried. They are expressing their displeasure privately that this is not the right way to go ahead. Tracing and testing has to be carried out as cases in lower numbers can be managed better than if and when the spread is high, doctors say.

A senior government doctor said, “Oral instructions have been given to department heads in the Covid designated hospitals. These are creating a lot of confusion. We are not able to understand what must be instructed to a patient at the clinical level. There is a lot of fear already but stopping tracing and testing is going to only add to the problem.”

In the past few days, Telangana's daily medical bulletin has been reporting new coronavirus cases in the single digits. This, according to the doctor, is clear evidence that there is no testing being done.

“It is not evidence of reduced incidence of disease. Compare the situation of Hyderabad to Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Indore and other cities where tests are bringing in numbers and giving an idea of the spread. Here too, the same must be followed but it is not happening,” the doctor said.

Non-Covid hospitals are anxious as not testing patients may lead to spread of the undetected infection. Healthcare workers would have to take extra care and they are not sure how can they plan a post-lockdown work strategy in such a scenario.

With the cost of personal protection equipment (PPE) high and safety guidelines entailing a lot of costs, they are not sure about the future for those who are in medical practice.

A senior government official said, “Herd immunity is needed. The Telangana government is now looking at that option only. For this reason, we have reduced the testing process. We find the exercise costly. There has also been tremendous social and economic disruption due to the lockdown. By bringing the number to zero, the next move is to show 14 days without any new cases and end the lockdown in the state.”

This, medical experts say, is a classic ‘iceberg theory’. Without testing kits at their disposal even though they are the frontline, they are unable to decide whether to stand by the strategy, or otherwise.

Tags: sari, covid-19 testing, telangana, herd immunity, coronavirus testing

Latest From India

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath interactes with students who were brought back to their homes from Kota. PTI photo

UP cops above 55 to stay off frontline duty after 28 policemen test positive for coronavirus

Covid19 death toll rises to 1,074; cases 33,050. (AFP Photo)

India's covid19 death toll rises to 1,074; cases climb to 33,050

The IIT campus at Kandi village in Sangareddy distrct of Telangana. (Asian Age Photo)

Unpaid and hemmed in, migrant workers erupt in anger at IIT Hyderabad

Migrant workers and stranded people sleep in the forecourt of the Secunderabad railway station. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Migrants can soon go home, but conditions apply

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham