'Born, raised in India. What rubbish!' Priyanka on Rahul's citizenship row

After Centre's notice to Rahul on foreign citizenship complaint, Priyanka said we 'all know he was born, raised here'.

Gandhi has been given 14 days to respond on the issue. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: The controversy over the citizenship of Rahul Gandhi is rubbish and drama, said Congress general secretary and in-charge for East UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here on Tuesday.

"The controversy about Rahul's citizenship is rubbish and drama. The whole of India knows that Rahul Gandhi is an Indian," she said.

"He was born, raised and grew up in India. What sort of rubbish is this (controversy) regarding his citizenship," Priyanka said when asked to comment.

Priyanka was here to address election meetings in support of Rahul, who is seeking re-election from Amethi.

The Congress party on Tuesday said the Home Ministry’s notice to Rahul regarding his citizenship was a ploy to divert the people’s attention from the real issues plaguing the nation.

The party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of resorting to “a fake narrative to divert the attention of the people as he has no answers for unemployment, farmer distress, and tax terrorism unleashed on the traders of the country.”

Talking to ANI, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: “The electoral boat of PM Modi and BJP has completely sunk. The bankruptcy of new ideas is now making them lose the political balance by resorting to such malicious allegations against Gandhi.”

“The entire country knows that he is a citizen of India. Rahul Gandhi complained to the Ethics Committee of Parliament regarding the same issue one and a half years ago. The truth is that there is no truth in the allegations,” said Surjewala.

“PM Modi raised the same issue in 2015 and again in 2017 when it approached the Home Ministry with a complaint against Rahul Gandhi. For the last five years, were the BJP leaders sleeping? Why is this topic being raised during the election season only,” he asked.

D Raja, CPI leader, said: “Rahul Gandhi has been issued a voter ID. Then why is there confusion on his citizenship? The timing of issuing this notice to the Congress president is questionable.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued a notice to Gandhi regarding his citizenship after receiving a complaint from Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy.

Ministry of Home Affairs issues notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his citizenship after receiving a complaint from Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy; MHA asks Rahul Gandhi to respond in the matter within a 'fortnight'. pic.twitter.com/rkFu6TJ7lu — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2019

Dr Swamy has alleged that a company named Backops Limited was registered in the United Kingdom in the year 2003 and that Gandhi was one of the Directors and Secretary of the company.

Dr Swamy has also stated that the Congress president had declared his nationality as British in a UK-based company.

“It has been further brought out in the complaint that in the Company’s Annual Returns filed on October 10, 2005, and October 31, 2006, your date of birth has been given as June 19, 1970, and that you had declared your nationality as British. Further, in the Dissolution application dated 17/02/2009 of the above-referred company, your nationality has been mentioned as British,” the notice said.

The Ministry has asked Gandhi to respond within a 'fortnight' to the allegations.

On April 20, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao had also raised a similar objection to Gandhi’s citizenship at a press conference here.