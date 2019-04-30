Asaram's son Narayan Sai sentenced to life imprisonment in rape case

One of the victims accused Sai of raping her multiple times.

Two Surat-based sisters had approached police in 2013 alleging that they were raped by Asaram and Narayan Sai. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Narayan Sai, the son of rape convict and self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Surat sessions court, news Agency ANI reported.

Two Surat-based sisters had approached police in 2013 alleging that they were raped by Asaram and Narayan Sai.

One of the victims accused Sai of raping her multiple times between 2002 and 2005 while she was staying at his ashram.

Sai, 47, was arrested in December 2013 from Pipli in Haryana.

Asaram is serving a life sentence after being convicted in a rape case in Jodhpur.