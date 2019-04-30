Tuesday, Apr 30, 2019 | Last Update : 09:45 AM IST

India, All India

Indian Army finds the abominable snowman in the Himalayas?

ANI
Published : Apr 30, 2019, 9:18 am IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2019, 9:18 am IST

Taking to Twitter, Army said its mountaineering expedition team spotted 'mysterious' footprints on April 09 close to Makalu Base Camp.

The Yeti, known as the abominable snowman in popular culture, is said to live in the Himalayan regions of Nepal and is largely regarded by scientists as a mythical creature. (Twitter/ ADG PI)
  The Yeti, known as the abominable snowman in popular culture, is said to live in the Himalayan regions of Nepal and is largely regarded by scientists as a mythical creature. (Twitter/ ADG PI)

New Delhi: The Indian Army has claimed to have stumbled upon footprints of ‘Yeti’ in the Himalayas.

Taking to Twitter, the Army said its mountaineering expedition team spotted the "mysterious" footprints on April 09 close to Makalu Base Camp.

This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past, the Army claimed. The images, however, show the imprint of only one foot.

The Army's revelation has, however, left Twitterverse in splits, as the 'findings' of the mountaineering team has sparked off a range of memes among netizens.

While a number of Twitter users are puzzled if this is a prank, some have quipped that the Twitter handle of the Army may have been hacked. Some have even mentioned that the influence of a cartoon may be too strong.

"Why only one footstep?" asks one Twitter user, to which another says, "Is the account hacked?"

Often referred to as the ' abominable snowman', a Yeti is said to be an ape-like creature taller than an average human and forms a part of the pre-Buddhist beliefs of several Himalayan people.

Trekkers and inhabitants of the Himalayan region have often cited the presence of a large furry creature in the vicinity. Many have also documented footprints of what they claim was a Yeti. However, there has been no scientific backing of the presence of these creatures.

Tags: indian army, yeti, himalayas, twitter
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Newly elected North Delhi Municipal Corporation Avtar Singh greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: BJP | Twitter)

BJP councillor who used to sell tea elected North Delhi mayor

According to Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), they were informed on Saturday morning that a child had gone missing from his home. (Representational Image)

8-year-old takes revenge; kills a toddler in Delhi

PM Modi was accused of violating the poll conduct for his references to Pulwama and Balakot air strikes during the campaign. (Photo: File)

EC to decide on complaints against PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi today

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that cyclone ‘Fani’ intensified into severe cyclone at 5:30 pm on April 29 and it is to intensify further and move towards Odisha coast. (Photo: Twitter/ @Indiametdept)

Cyclone 'Fani' to intensify further, moves towards Odisha coast: IMD

MOST POPULAR

1

Rebound tourism threatens Egypt’s fragile marine ecosystem

2

Get ready for new breakthrough in LED televisions ahead

3

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 review: Want great selfies? Look no further

4

ICC World Cup 2019, Players to watch out for: Hardik Pandya

5

GOT S8 episode 3: Fans find latest episode more dark than full of terrors

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Today, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Emraan Hashmi and others come out to cast their valuable vote for 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai. Soon after casting vote, celebs share their pictures on social media and proudly show their inked finger. (Photos: Instagram/ANI/Viral Bhayani)

2019 Lok Sabha Polls: SRK, Salman, Ranveer-Deepika, Anushka and others cast vote

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

City of stars: Tiger, Akshay, Tara, Sara and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tara Sutaria, Varun Sharma, Tusshar Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others reach PVR Juhu to watch 'Avengers: Endgame' at special screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Avengers: Endgame screening - Kriti, Sushant, Tara and others watch Marvel film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Swara Bhasker and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman, Disha, Tiger, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ssharad Malhotra and others snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

PHOTOS: Ranveer, Karisma, Ssharad, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Tacker, Neha Dhupia and others attended special screening of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene starrer Kalank. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kalank screening: Janhvi, Ananya, Kriti and others watch Varun-Alia's period drama

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham