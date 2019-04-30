Cyclone 'Fani' to intensify further, moves towards Odisha coast: IMD

The Central government is keeping a close watch on the impact of the cyclonic storm on the states along the eastern coast.

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that cyclone ‘Fani’ intensified into severe cyclone at 5:30 pm on April 29 and it is to intensify further and move towards Odisha coast.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, ‘Fani’ was located at 880 km south-east of Chennai as it continues to move North-West and is predicted to change its path to North-East from Wednesday.

It is expected to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" by Tuesday. 'Fani' will continue to move northwest till May 1 and thereafter recurve northeastwards.

Severe Cyclonic ‘FANI’ is very likely to intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic during next 12 hrs & into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic during subsequent 24 hrs. To move northwestwards till 01st May evening and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards towards Odisha Coast. pic.twitter.com/8JrTkkiH6b — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) April 29, 2019

Union Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) here on Monday to take stock of the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm ‘Fani’.

Also in view of the impending cyclonic storm, Odisha government has directed the State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) to keep a close watch over the situation and has asked concerned departments to stay prepared to deal with any challenge.

On the other hand, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and BrahMos Aerospace have put on hold the test-fire of the air-launched version of a supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi-30 combat aircraft.

While in Kerala, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea and along the coast.

“Heavy rainfall at isolated places with light to moderate rainfall at many places is forecasted in Kerala. Along and off-coast Kerala the wind speed would be 50 km on April 29 and 60 km on April 30. Hence, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea. Central districts have a yellow alert that means be updated and watch for further warning,” said VK Mini, a scientist at IMD, Thiruvananthapuram

The Central government is keeping a close watch on the impact of the cyclonic storm on the states along the eastern coast.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Coast Guard have been put on high alert and are coordinating with the state governments. The NCMC will meet again on Tuesday to take fresh stock of the situation.