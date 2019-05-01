Wednesday, May 01, 2019 | Last Update : 03:53 AM IST

CJI case: Ex SC employee not to participate before in-house inquiry panel

'Due to serious concerns and reservations, I am no longer participating in in-house committee proceedings,' she said.

The employee said in a statement that Tuesday was the third day she had gone to participate before the three-member panel headed by Justice S A Bobde. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: A former apex court employee, who levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, decided Tuesday not to participate any more before the in-house inquiry panel.

The employee said in a statement that Tuesday was the third day she had gone to participate before the three-member panel headed by Justice S A Bobde.

“But due to serious concerns and reservations, I am no longer participating in these in-house committee proceedings,” she said in a statement.

