After Balakot, Rahul ‘sulked’ as dream of becoming PM vanished: Amit Shah

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to secure the country and give befitting replies to terrorists.

He said the country was looking for a leader like Narendra Modi for 70 years. (Photo: BJP | Twitter)

Dausa: BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying he and his party "sulked" after the air strike in Pakistan's Balakot as his dreams of becoming prime minister got shattered.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to secure the country and give befitting replies to terrorists.

Addressing an election rally in Dausa, he said, "Rahul baba and his company sulked after air strikes in Balakot of Pakistan. His dream of becoming country's prime minister got shattered. Now, they are seeking proof of air strike for their vote bank." He said the country was looking for a leader like Narendra Modi for 70 years. "Rahul Gandhi is asking what BJP did Rajasthan. We have been in government for just five years. Your four generations have ruled the country for 55 years," Shah said.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.