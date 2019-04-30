Tuesday, Apr 30, 2019 | Last Update : 09:45 AM IST

India, All India

23 have committed suicide after Telangana school results

PTI
Published : Apr 30, 2019, 6:29 am IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2019, 7:00 am IST

The bungling led to the alleged suicides of 23 students since the declaration of results on April 18.

Telangana police detains BJP leaders and workers during a protest over the alleged massive bungling in intermediate examination results, which led to suicide by at least 23 students, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Telangana police detains BJP leaders and workers during a protest over the alleged massive bungling in intermediate examination results, which led to suicide by at least 23 students, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Protests continued Monday over the alleged goof-up in the declaration of results of the Intermediate examinations by members of different student organisations and political parties  here even as the BJP Telangana unit president K. Laxman began an indefinite fast.

The bungling led to the alleged suicides of 23 students since the declaration of results on April 18.

Hitting out at the TRS government, the BJP state chief Laxman began his fast seeking justice for the students.

The demands of the BJP include sacking of education minister G. Jagadeesh Reddy, suspension of secretary of Board of Intermediate Education, judicial inquiry into the entire episode and compensation to families of students who allegedly committed suicide. The exams were conducted during February and March this year and the results were declared on April 18.

Many students and parents have been protesting against the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) alleging goof-up in the paper valuation.

Demanding resignation of the education minister, the protesters, wanted him to take moral responsibility over the “fiasco” and made a vain bid to lay siege to the TSBIE office here and Pragathi Bhavan, official residence complex-cum-camp office of Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Scores of protesters were taken into preventive custody by the police.

In the wake of “Chalo TSBIE” protest call given by Opposition parties, several leaders of the Congress, Telangana TDP, TJS were put under “house arrest” in different parts of the city and across the state, leaders of those parties said.

Police, who had stepped up security near the TSBIE office, foiled attempts by activists of Students’ Federation of India, Progressive Democratic Students Union, Democratic Youth Federation of India, All India Democratic Students’ Organisation and other student organisations to barge into the TSBIE office, and whisked away the protesters in police vehicles.

Tags: telangana police, tsbie
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Newly elected North Delhi Municipal Corporation Avtar Singh greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: BJP | Twitter)

BJP councillor who used to sell tea elected North Delhi mayor

According to Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), they were informed on Saturday morning that a child had gone missing from his home. (Representational Image)

8-year-old takes revenge; kills a toddler in Delhi

The Yeti, known as the abominable snowman in popular culture, is said to live in the Himalayan regions of Nepal and is largely regarded by scientists as a mythical creature. (Twitter/ ADG PI)

Indian Army finds the abominable snowman in the Himalayas?

PM Modi was accused of violating the poll conduct for his references to Pulwama and Balakot air strikes during the campaign. (Photo: File)

EC to decide on complaints against PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi today

MOST POPULAR

1

Rebound tourism threatens Egypt’s fragile marine ecosystem

2

Get ready for new breakthrough in LED televisions ahead

3

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 review: Want great selfies? Look no further

4

ICC World Cup 2019, Players to watch out for: Hardik Pandya

5

GOT S8 episode 3: Fans find latest episode more dark than full of terrors

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMLife

We are surrounded by numerous beautiful UNESCO World Heritage sites that take us back to the glory of bygone era and serves as a mirror to reflect on the future. Add these destinations to your travel bucket list and get ready to be amazed. (Photo: Palace and Gardens of Schönbrunn, Austria, Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

World Heritage Day 2019: 7 Must visit places that will leave you amazed

The distinct ‘blue box’ – carriers of the Measles Rubella vaccine ready to taken from the Golakganj Block Public Health Centre (BPHC). This BPHC is one of the oldest, established in 1905. (Photo: MoHFW)

World Health Day special: The incredible journey of ASHA workers across Dhubri, Assam

An orange sky enveloping the banking district of Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Stunning urbanscapes from across the globe

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham