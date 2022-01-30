Sunday, Jan 30, 2022 | Last Update : 07:09 AM IST

Yogi blames 2013 rioting in Muzaffarnagar on Samajwadi Party

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jan 30, 2022, 2:35 am IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2022, 6:58 am IST

In Muzaffarnagar, 62 people were killed and scores others were injured during the riots between Muslims and Jats

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
New Delhi: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that more than 60 Hindus were killed and over 1,500 were put behind bars during the Muzaffarnagar riots and alleged that the Samajwadi Party’s red cap is “painted with the blood of innocent Ram bhakts.” He accused the party of helping culprits get away with the crime under its watch.

While Union home minister Amit Shah addressed a small gathering of “prabhavi matdata samvaad” in Muzaffarnagar and participated in door-to-door campaigning in Saharanpur’s Deoband, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministr was in Baghpat to inspect a Covid hospital and addressed a small meeting.

Adityanath said Gaurav and Sachin, two of the victims, were killed because they had objected to harassment of their niece.

“The party whose caps are coloured by the blood of farmers and innocent Ram devotees are pleading for harmony,” he said.

He said those who fired at disciples of Lord Ram have no right to seek votes from people, referring to the incident of firing at kar sevaks in 1990 ordered by Mulayam Singh government in the state.

 

He alleged the SP has fielded candidates who are responsible for Kairana exodus', Siyana disturbance, and Muzaffarnagar riots. Adityanath claimed that criminals in the state will be put behind the bars after March 10 when BJP comes to power again. “Such criminals will sell vegetables on the roads but would not dare to touch any businessman,” he said.

