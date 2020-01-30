Thursday, Jan 30, 2020 | Last Update : 02:20 AM IST

No vote on anti-CAA motion by Parl today

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Jan 30, 2020, 1:52 am IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2020, 1:52 am IST

There were originally six resolutions tabled by various groups.

The resolutions had been tabled recently by left-wing groups in the European Parliament much to the dismay of India which views the CAA as an “internal matter”. (Photo:AP)
New Delhi: In what is being seen as a major diplomatic victory for India, there will be no voting in the European Parliament on resolutions on India’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday, Indian government sources said late on Wednesday night.

The resolutions had been tabled recently by left-wing groups in the European Parliament much to the dismay of India which views the CAA as an “internal matter”.

Government sources late on Wednesday said, “Friends of India prevailed over the friends of Pakistan in the European Parliament today. Strenuous efforts of outgoing British MEP (Member of European Parliament) Shaffaq Mohammad to have a Resolution passed by the European Parliament against India on the penultimate day before Brexit were defeated. Britain is leaving the European Union.

“The CAA is a matter internal to India and has been adopted through a due process through democratic means. We expect that our perspectives in this matter will be understood by all objective and fair-minded MEPs,” sources added.

There were originally six resolutions tabled by various groups but these have reportedly been merged into one draft resolution that, according to reports, says it “deeply regrets the adoption and implementation of the CAA, which is discriminatory in nature and dangerously divisive”.

