Thursday, Dec 29, 2022 | Last Update : 10:10 AM IST

  India   All India  29 Dec 2022  Govt: Next 40 days crucial as India may see a surge in Covid-19
India, All India

Govt: Next 40 days crucial as India may see a surge in Covid-19

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published : Dec 29, 2022, 7:03 am IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2022, 7:03 am IST

The sources said 39 international passengers were found positive for Covid-19 out of the 6,000 tested on arrival during the last two days

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 test, at a district hospital, in Dehradun, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)
  A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 test, at a district hospital, in Dehradun, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: The Union government is planning to make it mandatory for passengers arriving from China and five other places to have negative RT-PCR reports beginning next week. Meanwhile on Wednesday, the official sources, citing the pattern of previous outbreaks, said that the next 40 days will be crucial as India may see a Covid surge in January.

"Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of Covid-19 hits India around 30 – 35 days after it hits East Asia... This has been a trend," an official said. The health ministry sources, however, maintain that even if there is a wave, deaths and hospitalisations will be low because, according to them, "the severity of the infection is less".  

As the government tightens Covid-19-related guidelines, the sources said the filling up of "air suvidha" forms and 72-hour prior RT-PCR testing may be made mandatory from next week for international passengers coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore.

The sources said 39 international passengers were found positive for Covid-19 out of the 6,000 tested on arrival during the last two days.

The 11 tourists from Myanmar, who were isolated at the Safdarjung Hospital earlier this week after one of them tested positive for Covid at the IGI Airport have turned out to be negative and are being discharged.

"A group of 11 tourists from Maynmar was brought to the hospital from the airport on Sunday. They were kept in the isolation ward. Now, all of them have tested negative and are being discharged," a senior doctor said, adding that samples taken from the person who tested positive at the airport have been sent for genome sequencing.

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in some countries, including China and South Korea, the government has sounded an alert and asked states and Union territories to prepare for any eventuality. Following the surge, the government made random coronavirus testing mandatory for two per cent of international passengers arriving since last Saturday.

On Wednesday, the country logged 188 new coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases increased to 3,468. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crores. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.14 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.18 per cent.

In Delhi, no government facility is administering free Covid vaccines, while paid vaccines for all at private facilities at `386.25 continue to be available over the next few days.

The latest spike in cases is being driven by Omicron sub-variant BF.7. The official sources said the transmissibility of this BF.7 sub-variant is very high. A person infected with the subvariant can infect up to 16 other people. However, experts argue that no quick steps are required right now beyond what is already done.

Tags: covid update, india covid update, surge in covid-19 cases
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold two back-to-back high-level meetings on Leh-Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening. (ANI file photo)

Amit Shah to hold key high-level meetings on Leh-Ladakh, J-K this evening

Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists at the Sidhra area in Jammu, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Four heavily-armed ultras travelling to Kashmir killed in 'chance encounter' in Jammu

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks with a doctor as a medic collects swab sample of a woman, during a nationwide mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness, at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Mock drills held across India to test COVID readiness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during 'Veer Baal Diwas' programme at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

India must break free from narrow views: PM Modi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham