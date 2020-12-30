Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020 | Last Update : 01:52 AM IST

  India   All India  29 Dec 2020  Six UK returnees test positive for mutated COVID-19 strain
India, All India

Six UK returnees test positive for mutated COVID-19 strain

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Dec 30, 2020, 12:40 am IST
Updated : Dec 30, 2020, 12:40 am IST

Under the new circumstances, ban on incoming flights from the UK is likely to be extended for a few more days

It is learnt that the Republic Day parade next month too may see a curtailed crowd in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Representational image)
 It is learnt that the Republic Day parade next month too may see a curtailed crowd in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Representational image)

New Delhi: Samples of six United Kingdom returnee persons to India have been found to be positive with the new mutated variant genome of COVID-19 by the labs in NIMHANS-Bengaluru (3 samples), CCMB- Hyderabad (2) and NIV- Pune (1). Union Health Ministry officials said all these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated health care facilities by respective state governments and their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. These are just the initial results and more cases of mutated virus detection cannot be ruled out.

Comprehensive contact tracing also has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others and genome sequencing on other specimens is going on. Genome sequencing of all international passengers who have come to India in between December 9 to 22) and if symptomatic and have tested positive will be subjected to genome sequencing, in the view of new COVID strain in the UK.

 

Besides, all passengers who have travelled to India since November 23 are also under close watch and will be now tested in their states. The number of such passengers is about 30,000. The presence of the new UK variant of the virus has also been reported by Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore. Union Health ministry officials said “the situation is under careful watch” and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to designated government labs. In addition, 5 per cent samples of all daily detected COVID-19 positive cases in the states and UTs will be sent for genome sequencing.

 

Under the new circumstances, ban on incoming flights from the UK is likely to be extended for a few more as was hinted by the union minister for Civil Aviation Mr Hardeep Singh Puri. “I foresee a short extension on this temporary suspension. I do not see the extension to be long or indefinite,” the minister said on Tuesday. The government has announced temporary suspension of all flights coming from the UK from the midnight of December 23 till December 31, 2020 along with mandatory RT-PCR testing of all UK returnee air passengers for COVID-19.

Union Health Secretary Mr Rajesh Bhushan said the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the UK is cause for concern for other nations too. However, Principal Scientific Advisor to Prime Minister Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan, said the COVID-19 vaccines will be effective against the new variant of the virus as there is “no evidence so far that they will fail to protect against new variants.”

 

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul said extra-ordinary precaution is needed at this point of time when the mutant virus has entered the country as it is a “real super spreader”, hence, there should be no parties or gatherings. “New strains like this destabilise the efforts by governments to contain virus. The UK variant of virus has travelled to several other countries and also to India, and this variant may have its own run but we have to very careful. One cannot be careless as the major population is still susceptible to COVID-19 infection in this cold weather. We have seen that it is easy to suppress the virus in beginning stage, and, we are keeping an eye on all variants,” said Dr Paul. He added the states and union territories have been given the freedom to impose night curfews and other restrictions if needed to prevent spread of virus.

 

It is learnt that the Republic Day parade next month too may see a curtailed crowd in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

India’s daily new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday were less than 17,000 after six months. The daily deaths are also less than 300 after 6 months. The daily new cases were 16,922 on June 25 and they were 16, 432 on Tuesday while daily deaths were 252.

Tags: india suspends uk flights, uk covid-19, uk returnees, covid mutated strain
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

So far, five rounds of formal talks held between the Centre and the 40 protesting farmers’ unions have been inconclusive (Image:PTI)

Centre invites 40 farmers’ unions for talks tomorrow

After the start of the driverless services on the Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden), the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) will have driverless operations by mid-2021 (Image:PTI)

PM Modi launches driverless train

“I had no desire to become the chief minister. I accepted the offer due to the pressure, but I had earlier said the BJP could make its chief minister as the people’s mandate was clear”, Nitish Kumar said (Image:PTI)

Nitish: Accepted CM post due to BJP pressure

The effort is to check roll-out procedures, preparedness, cold storage, transportation arrangement and management of possible adverse events after vaccination etc

Center starts vaccine dry run in four states

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham