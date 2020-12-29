Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020 | Last Update : 06:49 AM IST

  India   All India  29 Dec 2020  Center starts vaccine dry run in four states
India, All India

Center starts vaccine dry run in four states

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Dec 29, 2020, 4:19 am IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2020, 4:19 am IST

India on Monday recorded a 7 per cent jump in daily fresh cases with 20, 021 new detections as overall cases of COVID-19 crossed 1.02 crore

The effort is to check roll-out procedures, preparedness, cold storage, transportation arrangement and management of possible adverse events after vaccination etc
 The effort is to check roll-out procedures, preparedness, cold storage, transportation arrangement and management of possible adverse events after vaccination etc

New Delhi: Center on Monday began a dry run in four states -- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab -- for COVID-19 immunisation. The effort is to check roll-out procedures, preparedness, cold storage, transportation arrangement and management of possible adverse events after vaccination etc as the government gets set to give license to vaccine companies for launching their products in India.

India on Monday recorded a 7 per cent jump in daily fresh cases with 20, 021 new detections as overall cases of COVID-19 crossed 1.02 crore. The deaths so far has been about 1.48 lakh out of which 279 fatalities were in the last 24 hours. India's COVID-19 recoveries rose to 97,82,669 on Monday and it exceeded active cases by more than 95 lakh.

 

Meanwhile, the Task Force on Genome Sequencing has suggested Epidemiological Surveillance of all passengers who have arrived in India since November 23. In addition, 5 per cent samples of all daily detected COVID-19 positive cases in the states and UTs will be sent for genome sequencing. In case the UK variant or any other variant mutation is detected in any sample, the virus will be sent to notified COVID Virus Repositories for isolating the virus and further culturing.

“The sudden outbreak of a new SARS-CoV-2 variant in the UK requires India to increase viral Genomic surveillance in order to understand the spread of the virus in a rapid and robust manner. The proposed Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium will help to expand whole-genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 virus across the nation, aiding our understanding of how the virus spreads and evolves. Any changes to the genetic code, or mutations, can be observed in the samples,” the Task Force said in a report.

 

“The data from the genome sequencing laboratories will be analyzed as per the field data trends to study the linkages (if any) between the genomic variants and epidemiological trends. This will help to understand super spreader events, outbreaks and strengthen public health interventions across the country to help in breaking the chains of transmission. Linking this data with the IDSP epi data and patient’s symptoms will allow us to better understand the viral infection dynamics, morbidity and mortality trends. Further, the data can be linked with host genomics, immunology, clinical outcomes and risk factors for a more comprehensive outlook,” it added.

 

The overall aim of the Genomics Consortium or the Task Force is to monitor the genomic variations in the SARS-CoV-2 on a regular basis. In the present scenario, it will try to ascertain the current status of new variant of SARS-CoV-2 (SARS-CoV-2 VUI 202012/01) in the country, establish a sentinel surveillance for early detection of genomic variants with public health implication and determine the genomic variants in the unusual events/trends (super-spreader events, high mortality/morbidity trend areas etc.)

The Union Home Ministry said the COVID-19 restrictions on various activities will continue till January 31, 2021.

"While there has been a continuous decline in the active and new COVID-19 cases, there is need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution, keeping in view the surge in cases globally, and emergence of a new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom (UK).

 

Accordingly, Containment Zones continue to be demarcated carefully; prescribed containment measures strictly followed within these zones; COVID-appropriate behaviour promoted and strictly enforced, and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed in respect of various permitted activities followed scrupulously," MHA said in a statement. The ministry added that the focused approach on surveillance, containment and strict observance of the guidelines/ SOPs issued by MHA and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) need to be enforced strictly by States and UTs.

Tags: vaccine dry run, covid vaccine dry run
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

So far, five rounds of formal talks held between the Centre and the 40 protesting farmers’ unions have been inconclusive (Image:PTI)

Centre invites 40 farmers’ unions for talks tomorrow

After the start of the driverless services on the Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden), the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) will have driverless operations by mid-2021 (Image:PTI)

PM Modi launches driverless train

“I had no desire to become the chief minister. I accepted the offer due to the pressure, but I had earlier said the BJP could make its chief minister as the people’s mandate was clear”, Nitish Kumar said (Image:PTI)

Nitish: Accepted CM post due to BJP pressure

Out of the total towers impacted, 25 had been damaged, allegedly by some farmers and their supporters in violation of the directions given by farmers' unions to keep their protests against the farm laws peaceful (Representational Image:DC)

Over 1,500 mobile towers targeted during farmers' stir in Punjab

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham