Sunday, Dec 29, 2019 | Last Update : 08:33 AM IST

India, All India

Yogi justifies crackdown: ‘Violent protesters will cry’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 29, 2019, 5:46 am IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2019, 5:46 am IST

Protests against CAA, NRC, NPR continued in various states, including Kerela, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, UP, Maharashtra.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Amid harsh criticism of police crackdown on anti-CAA and NRC protests in the state, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath remained belligerent, showing neither remorse about the death toll nor the willingness to dial down the attack mode the state police has assumed in dealing with people protesting against the two pieces of legislation they see as communal and divisive.

Instead, Mr Yogi on Saturday justified the police action while sending another stern message to protesters.

In a series of tweets posted from the account of the UP chief minister, the CM’s office said the action taken on protesters has shocked every rioter into silence.

“Every rioter is shocked. Every demonstrator is stunned. Everyone has been silenced after seeing Yogi Adityanath government’s strict actions. Do whatever now, compensation will be taken from anyone who damages public property. Every violent protester will cry now because there is a Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh,” the CMO tweeted.

The tweets came in the wake of the Uttar Pradesh government notifying as many as 498 people for causing damage to public property during ongoing protests that turned violent in many places. The government said it will seize their property for causing damage to public property.

“Every rioter is thinking they made a big mistake by challenging Yogiji’s government after seeing strict actions taken by it against rioters,” Mr Adityanth’s office said in a series of tweets in Hindi. Both tweets had the hashtag “TheGreat_CMYogi”.

According to the circular, the UP government has identified these people as anti-socials who damaged public and private property while taking part in anti-CAA protests in different parts of the state. The state government will now move to seize the properties of these identified ‘’anti-socials’’ and has informed the respective district magistrates. According to official sources, the list includes at least 82 people from Lucknow, 148 from Meerut, 26 from Sambhal, 79 from Rampur, 13 from Ferozabad, 50 from Kanpur, 73 from Muzaffarnagar, eight from Mau and 19 from Bulandshahr.

Chief minister Adityanath had said properties of those involved in the violence would be seized and auctioned to compensate for the destruction of public and private assets during the protests over the amended citizenship law.

In the entire state, more than thousand people have so far been arrested for their alleged involvement in violence. An official was quoted as saying 327 FIRs have been registered and 5,558 preventive arrests made so far. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh police chief over complaints of rights violation in the state.

Rights activists have alleged that a “reign of terror” prevails in Uttar Pradesh where the police has been cracking down on protests against the CAA and the NRC. They have demanded a Supreme Court-monitored SIT probe to ascertain the truth about police action and killings in the state.

About 17 people have so far died in Uttar Pradesh in anti-CAA, anti-NRC protests. The Uttar Pradesh police has admitted to just one death being the result of police firing. The deceased, identified as Suleiman, was studying to sit for his civil services exams.

On Saturday evening, PTI reported that Mr Adityanath, who was in Varanasi, has directed officials to take strict action against those trying to spread rumours about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens.

Tags: anti-caa protests, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Congress leaders term Modi is torch bearer of Hindu Rashtra

Congress president Sonia Gandhi distributes sweets to children on the party’s 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: Asian Age)

Congress slams CAA, Modi govt on foundation day

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

BJP ‘chargesheets’ AAP govt, Delhi CM Kejri hits back

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Gov faces angry protests for defending CAA and NRC

MOST POPULAR

1

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

2

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

3

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

4

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

5

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham