Sunday, Dec 29, 2019 | Last Update : 08:33 AM IST

India, All India

Congress slams CAA, Modi govt on foundation day

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 29, 2019, 6:29 am IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2019, 6:29 am IST

The basic idea of these exercises was to ask all the poor people whether or not they were Indian, Rahul Gandhi claimed.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi distributes sweets to children on the party’s 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: Asian Age)
 Congress president Sonia Gandhi distributes sweets to children on the party’s 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: Asian Age)

New Delhi: Thousands of Congress workers took to the streets in the capital as well as in cities like Mumbai, Kolkata and Jaipur to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) even as former party president Rahul Gandhi continued his attack on the Modi government, terming the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) as “notebandi 2”.

Congress workers, participating in activities planned for the party’s 135th foundation day, undertook flag marches across the country to propagate the message of “Save Constitution – Save India”, Congress leaders said here.

Participating in the event at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, Mr Gandhi, who is tipped to return as party president soon, termed CAA and NRC as “notebandi 2” and warned that these would be more disastrous than demonetisation.

The basic idea of these exercises was to ask all the poor people whether or not they were Indian, Mr Gandhi claimed.

“This whole tamasha that is going on is ‘notebandi number 2’. This will be more disastrous for the people than demonetisation. This will have twice the impact of demonetisation. His (Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s) 15 friends will not have to show any documents and the money generated will go into the pockets of these 15 people,” he said.

On Friday, the BJP had hit out at Mr Gandhi over similar comments and labeled him a liar. Reacting to the same, Mr Gandhi targeted the PM over his remarks that there were no detention centres in the country.

“You would have seen my tweet. You would have seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in which he is saying that there are no detention centres in India and you would have seen the video of the detention centre. You can decide who is lying…” he said.

Later addressing a rally in Assam, he said, “I am telling you in unambiguous terms that we shall not allow the BJP and RSS to attack the history, language and culture of Assam. Assam will not be administered from Nagpur.”

“It is not only Assam but the entire North East which has its own history, languages and culture. BJP has failed to understand you (the people of Assam) and of the North East…” he said.

Mr Gandhi said that his party had clearly stated in Parliament that it would not allow the CAA to be passed.

“We shall not allow any attack on Assam and the North East people and I would like to assure that no Indian citizen will be allowed to be affected by this Act,” he said.

Mr Gandhi’s sister and Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, participated in the foundation day function at the party office in Lucknow and said that at present, the party was fighting against an ideology against which it had fought during the freedom struggle.

“Today in the country, there are such powers in the government with whom we had a historical clash. We are at present fighting an ideology against which we had fought during the freedom struggle. Today, the country is in trouble. If we do not raise our voice, we will be proved to be cowards,” she said.

Tags: rahul gandhi, citizenship amendment act

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Congress leaders term Modi is torch bearer of Hindu Rashtra

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

BJP ‘chargesheets’ AAP govt, Delhi CM Kejri hits back

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Gov faces angry protests for defending CAA and NRC

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: File)

Priyanka Gandhi alleges manhandling by UP cops

MOST POPULAR

1

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

2

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

3

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

4

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

5

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham