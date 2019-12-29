BJP ‘chargesheets’ AAP govt, Delhi CM Kejri hits back

Harsh Vardhan asked if Arvind Kejriwal and his government did anything to make Delhi “world-class or beautiful”.

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Saturday released a ‘chargesheet’ against the Arvind Kejriwal government, alleging that the AAP ‘misguided and befooled’ people in the last five years and failed to fulfill the promises made before the 2015 Assembly election.

Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP president manoj Tiwari and Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi, Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri, former Delhi BJP president Vijay Goel and leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijender Gupta, state general secretary Ravinder Gupta and other senior BJP leaders accused the AAP of fanning the fire during the recent violent protests in Delhi against the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The ‘chargesheet’ “Aarop Patra: Jhooth aur Vishwashaghat ki AAP Sarkar” was released at the Central Park in Connaught Place. In the ‘chargesheet’, the Delhi BJP, one of the accusations is about the recent incidents of violence in Delhi during the anti-CAA protests, especially in Jamia Nagar and Seelampur.

Three short videos, targeting the AAP and its government, made by the Delhi BJP was also released at the event and Mr Tiwari said, “This ‘chargesheet’ will now be soon circulated in each of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies and the 70 Assembly segments.”

Dr Vardhan asked if Arvind Kejriwal and his government did anything to make Delhi “world-class or beautiful”. “Just cheap publicity and advertisements, and stamping his party’s name on every big project of the Modi government, this is what the AAP government has been doing,” said Dr Vardhan.

Hitting out at the AAP chief, Dr Vardhan said, “Mr Kejriwal’s arrogance has become bigger than the mandate the AAP got in the polls. In this election, people will show the mirror to him and his party. Tell me, if people of Delhi want a government that works for five years or five months,” he said.

Mr Verma said that city witnessed only falsehood and ‘dramebaazi’ of Mr Kejriwal in last five years. “He (Mr Kejriwal) must be given a national award for dramebaazi,” he added.

Soon after the event, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, and took a dig at the BJP, saying his party will go through the “Aarop Patra” released by the BJP and implement the ‘good suggestions given in it in the next five years’.