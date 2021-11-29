Monday, Nov 29, 2021 | Last Update : 10:01 AM IST

PM Modi says don't be negligent amid Omicron fears

THE ASIAN AGE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published : Nov 29, 2021, 7:42 am IST
Updated : Nov 29, 2021, 7:44 am IST

In the penultimate episode of the year, PM lauded the armed forces and paid tribute to the soldiers

New Delhi: A day after he held a meeting with top officials to discuss containment measures of the new variant of novel coronavirus detected in South Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned citizens saying the Covid-19 has not gone yet, hence, people should take precautions.

“We will start the journey again in 2022 and yes, I keep expecting a lot of suggestions from you and will keep doing so. How are you bidding farewell to this year, what are you going to do in the new year, please do tell and, yes!... Don't forget that Corona has not gone yet. It is the responsibility of all of us to take precautions,” PM said in his monthly Mann ki Baat series.

 

In the penultimate episode of the year, PM lauded the armed forces and paid tribute to the soldiers. “In two days, the month of December is commencing. The country celebrates Navy Day and Armed Forces Flag Day. We all know that on 16th December the country is also celebrating the golden jubilee year of the 1971 war,” the Prime Minister said. “On this occasion, I want to remember our armed forces, our soldiers. Especially the brave mothers who gave birth to these heroes,” the PM said. PM Modi also paid tribute to B.R. Ambedkar, whose death anniversary falls on December 6.

Talking about the success of startups in India, PM said the turning point of India's growth story is that people are now not only dreaming of becoming job seekers but also becoming job creators, and this will further strengthen India's stature on the global stage.

 

“Friends, till the year 2015, there used to be hardly nine or ten unicorns in the country. You will be very happy to know that now India is flying high even in the world of unicorns. According to a report, a big change has come this year. In just 10 months, a unicorn is being raised in India every 10 days. This is also a big thing because our youth have achieved this success in the midst of the corona pandemic. Today there are more than 70 unicorns in India. That is, there are more than 70 start-ups that have crossed the valuation of more than $1 billion. Friends, due to the success of start-ups, everyone has noticed them and they are getting support from investors from all over the country and abroad. Perhaps, just a few years ago no one could have imagined this happening,” PM said.

 

The PM also urged people to conserve nature and thanked the people of Kongthong in Meghalaya for a special tune in his honour and in appreciation of the government's efforts in promoting the village as a prime tourism destination.

