Cops want fast-track justice for 4 held in rape, murder of Hyd vet

Mahbubnagar police would expedite the prosecution and push for maximum punishment to the accused persons. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Friday said the alleged rape and murder of the female veterinary doctor could have been prevented had she called up the police rather than her sister, upon sensing danger.

"We are saddened by the incident. Telangana Police are alert and efficient in controlling crime. It is unfortunate that despite being educated, she called up her sister and did not dial the police helpline number -- 100. Had she called up the police, she could have been saved," Home Minister Ali told ANI.

The minister added that efforts would be made to spread awareness about the use of police helpline number in the future.

"We will try to spread awareness about the use of '100' number. It is for the help of the public," said Ali.

The Home Minister hoped that the whole matter would be clear by the evening and added that justice would be ensured to the victim's family.

"Just six months back, justice was ensured within two months in another case in which a minor girl was raped. In this case too, 10 teams have been formed. Some people have been picked up in connection with the crime. I believe the whole matter will be clear by evening," he said.

The Hyderabad Police have arrested the accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the doctor in Telangana.

Cyberabad police said that a request would be made to handover the case to a fast track court. It also directed Mahbubnagar police to expedite the prosecution and push for maximum punishment to the accused persons.

On Thursday, the burnt body of the doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.

As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).