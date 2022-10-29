Saturday, Oct 29, 2022 | Last Update : 11:45 PM IST

  India   All India  29 Oct 2022  'One nation, one uniform': PM Modi suggestion to states on police
India, All India

'One nation, one uniform': PM Modi suggestion to states on police

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHASHI BHUSHAN
Published : Oct 29, 2022, 7:11 am IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2022, 7:11 am IST

noted that this will give a common identity to law enforcement as citizens will recognise police personnel anywhere in the country

In this combo photo, (L-R, from top row clockwise) state police uniforms of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Puducherry. PM Narendra Modi mooted the idea of
 In this combo photo, (L-R, from top row clockwise) state police uniforms of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Puducherry. PM Narendra Modi mooted the idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pitched for "one nation, one uniform" for police forces in the country. Mr Modi added that it is merely a suggestion for consideration and he is not trying to impose it on the states.

Addressing "chintan shivir" of state home ministers via video-conferencing, the Prime Minister asked the gathering to consider a single uniform for all the states' police forces in the entire country. He noted that this will give a common identity to law enforcement as citizens will recognise police personnel anywhere in the country and states can have their own number or insignia.

"One nation, one police uniform, I am just putting forward this as a thought for your consideration. Just give it a thought. It may happen, it may happen in 5, 50, or 100 years. But let's give it a thought," Mr Modi said.

Reiterating the need to obliterate the ground network of terrorism, the PM said that every government, in its own capacity and understanding, is trying to do its part.

"It is the need of the hour to come together as one and handle the situation. Every form of ‘Naxalism’, be it the one with guns or the one with pens, has to be uprooted to prevent them from misleading the youth of the country," Mr Modi remarked.

Noting that such forces are increasing their intellectual sphere to pervert the minds of coming generations, he said, "For the sake of the unity and integrity of the nation and with the inspiration of Sardar Patel, we can not allow any such forces to flourish in our country. Such forces get significant help internationally."

The PM highlighted that in the last eight years, the number of Naxal-affected districts in the country has come down significantly.

"Be it Jammu and Kashmir or the Northeast, today we are moving fast towards permanent peace. Now we have to focus on rapid development in all these sectors, including infrastructure," he said.


Mr Modi asked the states to also evaluate and get rid of outdated rules and laws. The PM said that in the laws enacted by the Central government, the will to strongly handle corruption, terrorism and hawala is clear. "Laws like UAPA have given strength to the system in a decisive battle against terrorism," he said.

Pointing out the possible threats of social media, Mr Modi said, "A piece of single fake news has the capability to snowball into a matter of national concern."

The Prime Minister lamented the losses that India had to incur due to fake news about job reservations in the past. He stressed the need to educate people about the importance of analysing and verifying any piece of information before forwarding it to people. "We have to come up with technological advancement to prevent the spread of fake news," he said.

The PM said cooperative federalism was not only the spirit of the Constitution but also the responsibility of the states and the Centre.

Mr Modi noted that every state should work together for strengthening of internal security. "Every state should learn from each other, take inspiration from each other, work for the betterment of the country, this is the spirit of the Constitution and it is also our responsibility towards the countrymen," he said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that crime is no longer localised and instances of interstate and international crime are going up.

"That is why mutual cooperation between state agencies and between Central and state agencies is becoming crucial," he remarked.

Mr Modi further pointed out that whether it is cybercrime or the use of drone technologies for the smuggling of weapons or drugs, the government needs to keep working towards new technologies to tackle the menace.

"The law and order system can be improved with the help of smart technology. 5G, along with its benefits, brings the need for a heightened alert," the Prime Minister said.

He requested the chief ministers and home ministers to seriously assess the need for technology and asked the states not to look at the budget while selecting technology, as "investment in today's technology is a saving in the future".

The Prime Minister spoke about the Police Technology Mission of the Central government and stressed the need for a common platform as differing technologies of different states do not talk to each other. "We should have a pan India outlook; all our best practices should be interoperable and they should have a common link,'' he said.

Highlighting the reforms, the Prime Minister said that several reforms to strengthen the law and order system have taken place in the last few years that have helped maintain a peaceful environment in the country. "Maintaining law and order is a 24x7 job. It is necessary to work towards advancements and improvements in the processes involved," he said.

Referring to the ongoing "Amrit Kaal", the PM said that during the Amrit Kaal, an Amrit generation will emerge and will carry the essence of the "Panch Pran". "The Panch Pran must be the guiding force for good governance," he added.

Tags: chintan shivir, pm narendra modi, home ministers conference
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council’s Counter Terrorism Committee (CTC), in Delhi (PTI Photo)

Terrorism one of gravest threats to humanity: Jaishankar at UN meet

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw (ANI)

Govt notifies new IT rules, social media appellate panels to be set up in 3 months

An IndiGo plane declared emergency at the Delhi airport on Friday after one of its engines caught fire at the time of taxiing. (Image credit: Twitter)

Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane's engine catches fire just before take-off in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during 'Chintan Shivir' of home ministers of all states, at Surajkund in Faridabad, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (PTI)

Shah for joint fight by states, Centre

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham