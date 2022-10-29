Saturday, Oct 29, 2022 | Last Update : 11:45 PM IST

  India   All India  29 Oct 2022  Govt notifies new IT rules, social media appellate panels to be set up in 3 months
India, All India

Govt notifies new IT rules, social media appellate panels to be set up in 3 months

ANI
Published : Oct 29, 2022, 10:33 am IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2022, 10:33 am IST

The government has notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2022

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw (ANI)
 Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw (ANI)

New Delhi: The government on Friday notified amended Information Technology rules under which appellate panels will be set up for addressing grievances of users against social media platforms.

The government has notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2022

According to the new rules, government-appointed appellate committees will be set up in three months for resolving the grievances of social media users.

The notification said each grievance appellate committee shall consist of a chairperson and two whole-time members appointed by the Centre, of which one shall be a member ex-officio and two shall be independent members.

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said the new rules will empower users.

"Empowering users. Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) has been introduced for hearing appeals against decisions of Grievance Officer appointed by the intermediary," he said in a tweet.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said these IT rules are the next step to realizing "our goals of open, safe and trusted, accountable Internet".

He said the decision also marks a new partnership between the government and internet Intermediaries "in making and keeping our Interest safe and trusted for all Indians".

According to the new rules, any person aggrieved by a decision of the grievance officer may prefer an appeal to the grievance appellate committee within a period of thirty days from the date of receipt of communication from the grievance officer.
"The Committee shall deal with such appeal expeditiously and shall make an endeavour to resolve the appeal finally within 30 calendar days from the date of receipt of the appeal," the notification said.

"The Grievance Appellate Committee shall adopt an online dispute resolution mechanism wherein the entire appeal process, from filing of appeal to the decision thereof, shall be conducted through digital mode," it added.
The notification has come at a time when Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk has completed his takeover of the micro-blogging site Twitter.

The new rules modify Information Technology Rules 2021.

They state that the intermediary shall make reasonable efforts to cause the user of its computer resource not to host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share any information that belongs to another person and to which the user does not have any right; is obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, invasive of another"s privacy including bodily privacy, insulting or harassing on the basis of gender, racially or ethnically objectionable, relating or encouraging money laundering or gambling, or promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion or caste with the intent to incite violence; and is harmful to child.

They state that the intermediary will also make reasonable efforts to cause the user of its computer resource not to host or display material that infringes any patent, trademark, copyright or other proprietary rights; deceives or misleads the addressee about the origin of the message or knowingly and intentionally communicates any misinformation or information which is patently false and untrue or misleading in nature; impersonates another person; threatens the unity, integrity, defence, security or sovereignty of India, friendly relations with foreign States, or public order, or causes incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence, or prevents investigation of any offence, or is insulting other nation.

Tags: electronics and information technology minister ashwini vaishnaw, new it rules, social media appellate panels
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council’s Counter Terrorism Committee (CTC), in Delhi (PTI Photo)

Terrorism one of gravest threats to humanity: Jaishankar at UN meet

An IndiGo plane declared emergency at the Delhi airport on Friday after one of its engines caught fire at the time of taxiing. (Image credit: Twitter)

Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane's engine catches fire just before take-off in Delhi

In this combo photo, (L-R, from top row clockwise) state police uniforms of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Puducherry. PM Narendra Modi mooted the idea of

'One nation, one uniform': PM Modi suggestion to states on police

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during 'Chintan Shivir' of home ministers of all states, at Surajkund in Faridabad, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (PTI)

Shah for joint fight by states, Centre

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham