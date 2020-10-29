Thursday, Oct 29, 2020 | Last Update : 02:53 PM IST

  India   All India  29 Oct 2020  Delhi reels under second wave of coronavirus as cases jump
India, All India

Delhi reels under second wave of coronavirus as cases jump

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Oct 29, 2020, 11:05 am IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2020, 11:05 am IST

With the pandemic situation still fragile, the government has decided to keep scheduled international flights suspended till November 30

Resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital demonstrate over non-payment of their pending salaries by North Delhi Municipal Corporation, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (PTI )
  Resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital demonstrate over non-payment of their pending salaries by North Delhi Municipal Corporation, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (PTI )

 

New Delhi: The national capital Delhi appears to be reeling under a major second wave of coronavirus cases, as a substantially high number of cases were reported Wednesday. Delhi saw 5,673 fresh infections in just a day, that prompted the Delhi government to keep all schools closed for now, till further notice.

 

Delhi had on Tuesday recorded its then all-time high of 4,853 new cases. The last time the city crossed the 4,000 mark was on September 9, when 4,473 cases were detected in a single day. Worried over the sudden spurt in cases, the Union health ministry is expected to hold a meeting with top Delhi government officials on Thursday to re-strategise containment measures.

Among other states which are reporting a spurt in cases are Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. In fact, Kerala has overtaken Maharashtra, with the highest number of fresh cases, though both states are still contributing more than 5,000 new cases. Health ministry officials said 79 per cent of new infections are still coming from 10 states and UTs.

 

Health ministry officials said the festive season, the opening up of public places and the onset of winter has possibly led to a spurt in these states. However, laxity on part of people who are now shunning distancing and mask rules due to pandemic fatigue too is a contributing factor. In Delhi, the numbers are also high as people from nearby areas are rushing to the big city for testing and treatment, thus adding to Delhi’s own numbers.

“What is worrying is the cumulative positivity rate of 8.06 per cent. New cases and positivity rates have to be seen in tandem. When you look at these two together, some questions are raised. How many tests are being conducted? How many are RT-PCR and how many are antigen? Those who are symptomatic negatives in antigen… are they all being retested through RT-PCR? If not, are they spreading the infection?” Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

 

At the national level, coronavirus cases in India Wednesday were close to 80 lakhs, though the detection of new cases have slowed down a bit in the country. The new Covid-19 cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours were 43,893, even as the total number of cases were 79,90,322 as per the early morning health ministry data. The death toll has climbed to 1,20,010, with 508 new fatalities on Wednesday.

With the pandemic situation still fragile, the government has decided to keep scheduled international passenger flights suspended till November 30. However, international flights may be allowed on selected routes on a case-to-case basis.

 

A total of 72.59 lakh people have recuperated from Covid-19, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.85 per cent, as the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent. The active coronavirus cases remained below seven lakhs for six days in a row. There are 6.11 lakh active coronavirus cases in the country now, which comprises 7.64 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry data said. The country’s case fatality rate at present is 1.50 per cent.

Tags: delhi coronavirus, covid-19 delhi

Latest From India

A member of the bomb disposal squad of Jammu & Kashmir police searches for an explosive material inside a damaged house after an encounter between security forces and militants, at Mouchwa on the outskirts of Srinagar, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Two militants were killed in the gunfight. (PTI)

Jaish militants killed in Srinagar firefight

Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi addresses a gathering ahead of Bihar state Assembly elections. in Patna, India, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (AP)

PM Modi tears into RJD's Tejashwi, says he's Yuvraj of Jungle raj

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Army Commanders’ Conference, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Indian Army on vigil, China talks to continue: Rajnath Singh

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, speaks with Secretary of Defence Mark Esper seated beside him during a joint press conference with their Indian counterparts at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. In talks on Tuesday with their Indian counterparts, Pompeo and Esper are to sign an agreement expanding military satellite information sharing and highlight strategic cooperation between Washington and New Delhi with an eye toward countering China. (AP)

Furious China asks US to stop 'meddling, repeating old lies'

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham