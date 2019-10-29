‘Sick’ P Chidambaram shifted to AIIMS, discharged

While those close to Chidambaram said that his condition is not good, the ED sources claimed there was nothing serious.

NEW DELHI: Former union home minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, who is currently in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the INX Media case, was taken to AIIMS on Monday after he complained of stomach ache and other related issues. Later, he was discharged from the hospital after careful examination by doctors.

Sources said that Mr Chidambaram was taken to the RML Hospital in the morning but has now been shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

“Mr Chidambaram complained of illness and pain in the stomach. The former union minister was brought to the hospital around 5.40 PM and is being examined by a team of doctors in the old private ward,” said AIIMS sources.

While those close to Mr Chidambaram said that his condition is not good, the ED sources claimed there was nothing serious.

The Supreme Court granted him bail on October 22 in the INX Media case rejecting the CBI’s argument that he could influence witnesses if set free. But Chidambaram who is also under arrest in a related case which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, has continued to remain in the custody.