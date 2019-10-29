Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019 | Last Update : 03:50 AM IST

Raj Kundra summoned by ED in Mirchi case

Published : Oct 29, 2019, 2:26 am IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2019, 2:26 am IST

The agency is looking at Kundra’s purported dealings with Ranjeet Bindra and a firm called Bastian Hospitality in connection with this case.

Mumbai: The ED has summoned Raj Kundra, the businessman husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, in connection with its money laundering probe against late gangster Iqbal Mirchi and others, officials said on Monday.

They said Kundra has been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case here on November 4 and his statement is expected to be recorded once he appears. The proceedings are being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

Some business dealings between the two need detailed information and hence the summons, the officials said.

