Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019 | Last Update : 03:48 AM IST

India, All India

Mayawati faces fresh trouble as CBI rakes up PSC case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 29, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2019, 1:17 am IST

The CBI recently registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) against unidentified officials of the state administration.

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: ANI)
 BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Trouble seems to be brewing for BSP supremo Mayawati as the CBI has prepared a list of at least 10 senior officials of the state government who reportedly played crucial role in the alleged irregularities committed in the selections by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) when she was chief minister in  2010.

Sources said, “Role of these officials are under the scanner of the agency. They will soon be called for questioning.” The CBI recently examined a former chief examination controller of the UPPSC in connection with the case, they added. Recently, the agency also examined more than 20 candidates, allegedly linked to certain former public servants in the state, who were selected by the UPPSC for different posts during Ms Mayawati’s regime (2010) for questioning.

“There are allegations that certain former officials of the UPPSC in connivance with the examiners altered marks of the candidates to enable their selection,” sources said. The CBI recently registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) against unidentified officials of the state administration for allegedly granting favours to close relatives of public servants in an examination to select additional private secretaries in 2010. Sources further said the PE is based on a complaint from the BJP-ruled government in the state which was routed to it through the central government in January. It is alleged in the complaint that certain unidentified people including the then officials of the UPPSC committed irregularities and misconduct in the examination for about 250 posts of additional private secretaries in 2010, they said adding that they extended undue favours to undeserving candidates.

Tags: mayawati, uppsc

Latest From India

Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)

As Congress goes for chage, MP may prove to be tough task

Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra summoned by ED in Mirchi case

Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti hopes EU team will meet J&K civil society

XSeed uses the 5A method: Aim, Assessment, Application, Analysis and Action to create a new blueprint for transforming the classroom from dreary drudgery to a beehive of fun-based learning.

On the contrary: Planting the XSeed

MOST POPULAR

1

Parents reduce the mental trauma caused by bullying

2

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

3

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

4

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

5

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham