Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019 | Last Update : 03:50 AM IST

India, All India

Delhi’s air quality plunges to ‘severe’ a day after Diwali, 1st time this year

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 29, 2019, 1:02 am IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2019, 1:02 am IST

Residents in Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Faridabad reported extensive fireworks much beyond the timeframe.

The Akshardham temple is shrouded in heavy haze after Diwali in New Delhi on Monday. Delhi had anticipated the season’s worst pollution levels in the morning after Diwali, but the air quality, although “very poor” to “severe”, turned out better than the last five years, according to air quality monitors. (Photo: PTI)
 The Akshardham temple is shrouded in heavy haze after Diwali in New Delhi on Monday. Delhi had anticipated the season’s worst pollution levels in the morning after Diwali, but the air quality, although “very poor” to “severe”, turned out better than the last five years, according to air quality monitors. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Despite several attempts made to curb the menace of air pollution, a layer of haze enveloped the national capital a day after Diwali as the city’s air quality plummeted on Monday to the “severe” category for the first time this season, with a large number of revellers brazenly flouting the Supreme Court-enforced two-hour limit for bursting crackers.

However, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said Monday that the air pollution level in the city on Diwali night was the “lowest” in the past five years as there was relatively less bursting of firecrackers.

His remarks came even as the city’s air quality dropped to the season’s worst on the morning after Diwali, but government agencies said the situation was still better than previous years.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said on Monday that the government has received masks and would distribute these in a few days. “After 8.30 pm yesterday, I could hear some sound of crackers bursting. I was very happy that compared to the last few years, there was much less bursting of crackers. The pollution figures have revealed that pollution has been the lowest in the last five years on Diwali night,” he said.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Monday said less fireworks, rigorous night patrolling and enforcement measures to curb instigators reduced the PM2.5 and PM10 levels by 30 per cent on Diwali night this year, in comparison to 2018.

The decline in emissions of dangerous PM10 and PM2.5 particles across Delhi ranged from 20 to 50 per cent, indicating that the air quality was better than in previous years, the DPCC said in a statement.

“Our aim is to eliminate pollution from Delhi. I am glad that the people of Delhi have attended and enjoyed the Diwali laser show organised at Connaught Place. People are turning up in huge numbers. Next year, we will organise laser shows at various locations in Delhi,” Mr Kejriwal said.

He also said the government was firm on implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and will take strict action against violators.

According to the ministry of earth sciences’ air quality monitor, Safar, levels of PM2.5 tiny particulate matter of diameter 2.5 or less than 2.5 microns that can enter deep into the lungs reached as high as 735 at Delhi University.

Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 463 at 11.30 am, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar). The AQI at Pusa, Lodhi Road, Airport Terminal T3, Noida, Mathura Road, Aya Nagar, IIT Delhi, Dhirpur, and Chandni Chowk was 480, 436, 460, 668, 413, 477, 483, 553 and 466 respectively.

However, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 348 at 11.30 am on Monday. It was 337 at 4 pm on Sunday. Safar said an increase in windspeed will help disperse pollutants and the pollution levels are expected to come down by the evening.

It had earlier predicted that Delhi’s overall AQI would enter the severe category between 1 am and 6 am on Monday, primarily due to firecracker emissions, unfavourable weather and a significant spike in stubble burning.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor”, and 401-500 “severe”. Above 500 is the “severe-plus emergency” category.

The satellite towns of Ghaziabad (378), Greater Noida (364), Gurgaon (359) and Noida (375) recorded their AQI in the very poor category, according to CPCB data.

Ambala, Hisar and Kurulshetra in Haryana recorded their AQI at 370, 380, and 377 respectively. In Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad and Meerut, it was 414, 393 and 330 respectively.

The AQI in Punjab’s Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Khanna stood at 334, 314, 321 and 301 respectively.

On Sunday night, people reported violations of the Supreme Court-enforced two-hour window in Malviya Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Kailash Hills, Burari, Jangpura, Shahdara, Laxmi Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Sarita Vihar, Hari Nagar, New Friends Colony, Hauz Khas, Gautam Nagar and Dwarka, among others places.

According to data released by the Delhi Police, it got 940 calls about various violations on Diwali night, and seized nearly 3,765 kg of firecrackers. A total of 371 cases were registered on Diwali night, of which 56 cases were for storing and selling illegal firecrackers. Forty-four people were arrested in the 56 cases.

Residents in Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Faridabad also reported extensive fireworks much beyond the timeframe. According to reports, stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana have doubled in the past 48 hours, adding to the woes of Delhiites.

Tags: delhi air quality, delhi pollution

Latest From India

Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)

As Congress goes for chage, MP may prove to be tough task

Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra summoned by ED in Mirchi case

Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti hopes EU team will meet J&K civil society

XSeed uses the 5A method: Aim, Assessment, Application, Analysis and Action to create a new blueprint for transforming the classroom from dreary drudgery to a beehive of fun-based learning.

On the contrary: Planting the XSeed

MOST POPULAR

1

Parents reduce the mental trauma caused by bullying

2

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

3

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

4

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

5

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham