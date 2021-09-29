Placed under house arrest again, claims Mehbooba Mufti

The PDP chief also posted a picture of a security forces vehicle allegedly blocking the main gate of her residence on Gupkar road

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday claimed that she has been put under house arrest again as she had planned to visit Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The former chief minister had on Tuesday alleged that Army personnel had thrashed a family in Tral town of Pulwama and injured a female member. Mufti said she was going to meet the family on Wednesday.

"Locked up in my house today yet again for attempting to visit the village in Tral allegedly ransacked by army. This is the real picture of Kashmir that visiting dignitaries must be shown instead of GOIs sanitised & guided picnic tours," Mufti tweeted.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief also posted a picture of a security forces vehicle allegedly blocking the main gate of her residence on Gupkar road.

On Tuesday, Mufti had tweeted: "Army from Yagwani camp in Tral ransacked homes & ruthlessly thrashed a family last night. The daughter owing to her serious injuries was admitted to hospital. Not the first time that civilians from this village have been beaten up by army in this area.