Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021 | Last Update : 08:23 AM IST

  India   All India  29 Sep 2021  Pak militant captured alive by Army at LoC
India, All India

Pak militant captured alive by Army at LoC

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Sep 29, 2021, 7:12 am IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2021, 7:12 am IST

The captured militant is being interrogated at a military base in Uri

The captured militant has been identified as 19-year-old Ali Babar Patra. (By arrangement)
 The captured militant has been identified as 19-year-old Ali Babar Patra. (By arrangement)

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Tuesday said that a Pakistani militant belonging to the banned Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) outfit had been captured alive and another killed by it while foiling yet another infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Uri sector of J&K’s Baramulla district.

The captured militant, who is being interrogated at a military base in Uri, has been identified as 19-year-old Ali Babar Patra, a resident of Dipalpur in Okara district of Pakistan’s Punjab. The slain militant has been identified as 33-year-old Atiq-ur-Rehman, alias Qari Anas, a resident of Attock district of Pakistan’s Punjab.

 

The Army said that four of its soldiers were injured in the clashes with a large group of infiltrating militants. The other members of the group were forced to flee back into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, it added.

A senior Army commander, Maj. Gen. Virendra Vats, who heads the 19 Infantry Division, told reporters in Uri that Babar Ali Patra, son of late Muhammad Lateef of Okara, has during initial questioning admitted to being a member of Lashkar and that he was given arms training at a camp near PoK capital Muzaffarabad.

“He has revealed that he went for a three-week course at a camp at Garhi Habibullah in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2019. After receiving training, he was sent home but was recalled for an important task this year. He has given the contact number of his mother, which is 03013668927,” the Army officer said.

 

He said Babar Ali, after his surrender, taken into custody by troops “keeping in view the ethos and value system of the Indian Army that we do not use force against any unarmed person”.

He said that as many as seven militants were killed in counter-insurgency operations in the past one week, five of them along the LoC. It is for the first time in several years that a Pakistani militant has been captured alive on the LoC by the Indian Army or any other security agency, officials said.  

The Army in a statement here said the captured militant “was misguided and lured into joining LeT due to poverty (after) having lost his father early”.

 

It said: “His family in Dipalpur consists of his widowed mother and an adopted sister. The family belongs to the lower class, barely managing to make both ends meet. To escape poverty, the individual left schooling from a government-run institution after Class 7. He had three weeks of preliminary training at the Garhi Habibullah Camp (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) in 2019, followed by refresher training in 2021. Most of the instructors being employed for physical and weapons training were Pakistan Army personnel”.

The Army said that Ali had been given Rs 20,000 by Atiq-ur-Rehman for his mother’s treatment and was promised Rs 30,000 more on his safe return from Pattan near Baramulla, where the group was to deliver the war-like stores.

 

“However, it is evident that it had more nefarious designs which even the surrendered terrorist is unaware of. The false and fake narrative of ‘Islam being in danger’ and perceived killings, including atrocities being committed against Muslims in Kashmir, was the main theme of indoctrination during the training,” the statement said.

It added: “Possibly, the surrendered Pakistan national was coerced and lured into joining the terrorist ranks due to his poor financial condition.  Apparently, his appeal for surrender, as soon as his mate was killed, highlights that he was not convinced about the jihadi narrative”.

The Army statement added: “The Kashmir Valley is returning to peace, much to the discomfort of Pakistan and its proxies. The infiltration bids indicate Pakistan’s desperate attempts to sustain cross-border terrorism and bring in weapons to orchestrate violent incidents in the Valley by hiring mercenaries from the Pakistani hinterland of Punjab". It alleged that the Pakistan Army’s “connivance in abetting infiltration continues, as it is difficult to attempt crossing the LoC without the active support of local Pakistani military commanders”.

 

Tags: line of control (loc)
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

People injured in poll violence sit by the side of a road as a vehicle is set on fire by locals during Panchayat polls in Nadia district of West Bengal. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court seeks Centre's reply on West Bengal's plea against CBI probe

: Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal felicitates newly joined Congress member Kanhaiya Kumar and MLA Jignesh Mewani, who extended his support to the party, at AICC in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mewani join Congress

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: PTI)

Sidhu resigns as Punjab PCC President, gives Congress a jolt

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP/File)

WHO's emergency use authorisation for Covaxin further delayed: Sources

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham