Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021 | Last Update : 12:27 PM IST

  India   All India  29 Sep 2021  Court's power of contempt can't be taken away even by legislative enactment, says SC
India, All India

Court's power of contempt can't be taken away even by legislative enactment, says SC

PTI
Published : Sep 29, 2021, 11:59 am IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2021, 11:59 am IST

The top court issued notice to Daiya and directed him to be present on October 7 for hearing of the sentence

The apex court was hearing an application filed by Daiy seeking recall of the apex court's 2017 judgement. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The apex court was hearing an application filed by Daiy seeking recall of the apex court's 2017 judgement. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Observing that the court's power of contempt can't be taken away even by a legislative enactment, the Supreme Court on Wednesday held the chairperson of an NGO guilty of contempt for not depositing Rs 25 lakh for "scandalising and browbeating" the court.

"We are of the view that the contemnor is clearly guilty of contempt of court and his action to scandalise the court cannot be countenanced," the top court said.

 

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M M Sundresh said the chairperson of NGO, Suraz India Trust, Rajiv Daiya has been "throwing mud" at all and sundry including the court, administrative staff and the state government.

"The power to punish for contempt is a constitutional power vested with this court which cannot be taken away even by a legislative enactment," the court said.

The top court issued notice to Daiya and directed him to be present on October 7 for hearing of the sentence.

With regard to recovery of money, the bench said it can take place as arrears of land revenue.

The top court had issued contempt notice to Daiya as to why he should not be proceeded against and sentenced for his endeavour to scandalise the court.

 

Daiya had told the bench that he did not have the resources to pay the costs imposed by the apex court and would approach the President of India with a mercy plea.

The apex court was hearing an application filed by Daiy seeking recall of the apex court's 2017 judgement by which it had imposed costs of Rs 25 lakh on it for filing 64 PILs over the years without any success and "repeatedly misusing" the jurisdiction of the top court.

Tags: contempt of court, supreme court (sc)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti (PTI)

Placed under house arrest again, claims Mehbooba Mufti

In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial. (Photo: AP)

India allows Serum Institute to enrol 7-11 year olds in Novavax Covid vaccine trial

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary during a door to door vaccination drive organised by DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

India records 18,870 fresh cases of Covid, active case count lowest in 194 days

A signage in Telugu in Odisha's Kotia. (Photo: Twitter)

Telugu signages in disputed Kotia ruffle Odisha's feathers

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham