PM Modi seeks ideas for his IIT-Madras convocation speech

He said the ideas can be shared on the open forum on the NaMo App.

In Chennai, Modi would also participate in the prize distribution ceremony of the Singapore-India Hackathon.
 In Chennai, Modi would also participate in the prize distribution ceremony of the Singapore-India Hackathon. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought ideas for the speech he will deliver at the convocation ceremony of IIT-Madras on Monday.

In Chennai, he would also participate in the prize distribution ceremony of the Singapore-India Hackathon.

"Tomorrow I would be in Chennai for the convocation ceremony of @iitmadras. I look forward to being with some of India's brightest minds," he tweeted.

He also urged people, especially IITians and IIT alumni to share their ideas for his speech.

He said the ideas can be shared on the open forum on the NaMo App.

Describing the hackathon a great mix of youth power and innovation, he said it brings together the finest young minds finding long lasting solutions to the problems India faces.

"Will take part in the prize distribution ceremony of this Hackathon in Chennai tomorrow (Monday)," he said in another tweet.

