K'taka bypolls: Opposition angry over EC's decision as BJP gets upper hand

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 29, 2019
On Friday, EC announced its decision of extending the date of the bypolls to December 5 with a fresh schedule.

EC's decision, however, was not hailed by the opposition -- Congress and JD (S). The opposition said it has lost faith in the EC and termed the decision as 'arbitrary.' (Photo: File | ANI)
Bengaluru: The opposition consisting of Congress and Janata-Dala (Secular) -- JD(S) in Karnataka, is resentful towards the Election Commission (EC)'s latest decision of rescheduling the date of Karnataka bypolls to December 5.

On Friday, the poll panel announced its decision of extending the date of the bypolls to December 5 with a fresh schedule.

It also instructed the chief secretary of Karnataka and the state chief electoral officer Model Code of Conduct (MCC) be lifted from the 15 constituencies till November 11.

Earlier, the polls for the constituencies were scheduled for October 21 and counting was to take place on October 24.

EC's decision, however, was not hailed by the opposition -- Congress and JD (S). The opposition said it has lost faith in the EC and termed the decision as 'arbitrary.'

State Congress president, Dinesh Gundu Rao, said his party has lost faith in the EC.

On EC's instructions for the MCC to be lifted till November 11, he told News18, "You mean to say the state government is free to go to all these constituencies and announce all kinds of programmes and induce voters. There is a huge advantage being given to the ruling government."

He further said that his party would take it up legally and that there was no level playing field.

JD (S) spokesperson YSV Datta termed EC's decision as 'astonishing.'

The SC on Thursday said it would be better if the pleas filed by these disqualified MLAs were decided finally as virtually two-third arguments in the matter were  over.

The EC decided to be in line with the apex court after it comes to a verdict for the 15 'rebel' MLAs on Thursday.

Former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had disqualified these MLAs from the assembly after they resigned to join the ruling BJP.

The Karnataka assembly ruled by Congress-JD(S) alliance gradually fell after these MLAs resigned and the alliance fell short of the majority in July this year, with the BJP taking over the reigns.

