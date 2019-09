Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing at Shahpur and Kirni sectors here.

Pakistan violated ceasefire along LoC in Mendhar and Balakot sectors of Mendhar sub-division in Poonch. (Photo: Representational | PTI)

Poonch: Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar and Balakot sectors of Mendhar sub-division in Poonch district.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing at Shahpur and Kirni sectors here.

Further details are awaited.