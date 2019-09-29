Sunday, Sep 29, 2019 | Last Update : 06:08 AM IST

India, All India

Heavy rain wreaks chaos in Patna; Bihar on alert

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Sep 29, 2019, 5:12 am IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2019, 5:12 am IST

The state administration has been worried after rainwater entered government offices and streets, bringing life to a complete halt in Patna.

Patna Muncipal Corporation officials in a JCB rescue to people from a water logged area after heavy rainfall on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Patna Muncipal Corporation officials in a JCB rescue to people from a water logged area after heavy rainfall on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Heavy rains in the last 24 hours and waterlogging in streets, hospitals, and educational institutions have exposed the failures of the state government.

Questions are also being raised on the claims of the state government to include Patna and other cities of Bihar into the list of “smart city” in the next few years.

The state administration has been worried after rainwater entered government offices and streets, bringing life to a complete halt in Patna.  Several hours of rains also caused trouble to patients who had been admitted to a premiere medical institution Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH).

Sources told this newspaper that hospital staff faced difficulty in providing medical support to patients and several machines were also shut down due to waterlogging.

It has been raining continuously in Patna and other districts of Bihar for the last two days and according to sources here the situation occurred be-cause the hospital is located at a low-lying area.

Meanwhile, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed concern about the continuous rains and the rising water level in most major rivers, including Ganga and Burhi Gandak, and asked district magistrates to identify safer zones and prepare to evacuate people if the condition deteriorates in rural areas.

Based on the meteor-ological department reports, the chief minister’s office also released a statement claiming that over 52 millimetres of rainfall had been recorded in the  past 24 hours and the situation was likely to continue for at least another 48 hours.

In Patna and other cities, the municipal corporation has been directed to remain on high alert and evacuate people who have been stranded due to heavy rains.

According to the disaster management department bulletin, as many as 23 districts are already affected by floods as water in major rivers are flowing above the danger level at many places. According to officials, “Schools in have been closed as a precautionary measure”.

Tags: heavy rains, nmch

Latest From India

Kashmiris walks past paramilitary troops patrolling a street in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

BJP sets up cell to reach out to Kashmiris

Babita Phogat

Haryana: Phogat, Deepa may fight on BJP ticket

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP supporters during a welcome ceremony at Palam Airport in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

India’s honour has increased globally: Modi

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (Photo: PTI)

Congress spat comes to fore in Punjab

MOST POPULAR

1

An ‘unputdownable’ Web Series

2

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

3

iPhone XR price slashed in India; now available for below Rs 40K

4

In slip of tongue, Imran Khan calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

5

Redesigned Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly breaks after a day’s use

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham