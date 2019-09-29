Sunday, Sep 29, 2019 | Last Update : 04:40 PM IST

India, All India

CBI team visits Mukul Roy's house to reconstruct happenings of Naranda sting scam

ANI
Published : Sep 29, 2019, 3:41 pm IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2019, 3:41 pm IST

Kumar also added that the BJP leader had cooperated in the CBI's procedures today.

The CBI on Thursday arrested senior IPS officer SMH Mirza in connection with the case. (Photo: File)
 The CBI on Thursday arrested senior IPS officer SMH Mirza in connection with the case. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Sunday visited the house of BJP leader Mukul Roy and reconstructed the happenings of the Naranda sting scam.

"We reconstructed the situation at his house, we made both SMH Mirza and Mukul Roy sit face to face and did videography. A huge amount of money transaction was made in the case," DSP, CBI Ranjit Kumar who is the investigating officer in the Narada sting case said after exiting Roy's house.

Kumar also added that the BJP leader had cooperated in the CBI's procedures today.

Earlier yesterday, after appearing before the CBI for interrogation in the case, Roy had accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of conspiring against him.

Speaking to media persons outside CBI headquarters, Roy stated, "It is a conspiracy of Mamata Banerjee. She got her cop (SMH Mirza) arrested to take my name in the case."

"I will continue to cooperate with the investigations. I am not involved in this as you can clearly see from the video," he added.

The CBI on Thursday arrested senior IPS officer SMH Mirza in connection with the case.

Last month as well, the investigating agency had interrogated Roy along with Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker KD Singh and whistleblower Mathew Samuel in the matter.

Samuel, who is the editor and managing director of Narada news portal had, in 2016, broadcast a sting video on his news portal.

The video came to the fore just before the commencement of the state Assembly elections.

In the sting video, a number of TMC leaders, including MPs and ministers, were allegedly seen taking money on camera.

The Enforcement Directorate is probing the money trail in connection with the case.

Several legislators and TMC leaders have been quizzed by the probe agencies so far.

Tags: central bureau of investigation, mukul roy, naranda sting scam
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

He dragged her to secluded place in the area where he raped her. (Photo: Representational)

Bite marks on chest help police nab rape accused

The killed ultra was identified as Jugni, a member of 'vistaar platoon' no. 3 (expansion team) of Maoists. (Photo: Representational image)

Woman Naxal killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

Saudi Arabia is eyeing long-term partnerships with New Delhi in key sectors such as oil, gas and mining. (Photo: Representational)

Saudi Arabia considering long-term investments worth USD 100 billion in India

On September 26, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had asked the states to buy onions from Centre and asserted that their requirements would be fulfilled immediately. (Photo: File)

Govt bans export of onions with immediate effect to curb soaring price

MOST POPULAR

1

An ‘unputdownable’ Web Series

2

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

3

iPhone XR price slashed in India; now available for below Rs 40K

4

In slip of tongue, Imran Khan calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

5

Redesigned Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly breaks after a day’s use

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham