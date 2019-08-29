Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 | Last Update : 06:29 AM IST

Sitaram Yechury gets SC’s green signal for Srinagar visit

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 29, 2019, 4:33 am IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2019, 4:33 am IST

A view of A deserted Lal Chowk area in Srinagar Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Following a go-ahead from the Supreme Court, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will on Thursday go to Jammu and Kashmir to visit his party colleague former MLA Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami.

The apex court, while allowing Mr Yechury to visit the state, cautioned him not to use the visit for any “political purpose”.

The Supreme Court green signal came after a habeas corpus petition was filed by the CPI(M).

Mr Yechury had been twice detained at the Srinagar airport when he was trying to enter Kashmir. The second time the CPI(M) general secretary had accompanied Opposition leaders led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.  

Mr Yechury on his part said he would do “whatever needs to be done” on the basis of his visit.

“I had filed a petition in Supreme Court for the production of Yusuf Tarigami. The court has now permitted me to visit Tarigami and report to the court on his health condition and from there the case will proceed further. So the case is not closed as this is an interim order,” Mr Yechury said.

“Once I return, the case will go on further. I will try to meet Tarigami and with this order the authorities should facilitate my visit. I am proceeding tomorrow in accordance with the court’s order. We will do whatever needs to be done on the basis of my visit,” he added.

The CPI(M) general secretary said he would file an affidavit before the Supreme Court on his return.

The party had filed a writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution, which says a person has the right to move the Supreme Court (and high courts also) to get his fundamental rights protected.

