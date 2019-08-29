PM Modi asks ministers to expedite work on J&K projects

It was the first meeting of the Council of Ministers after the government's decision to repeal Article 370 in the state.

New Delhi: A meeting of the Union Council of Ministers was held here on Wednesday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have asked his colleagues to expeditiously work on projects related to Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said Union Home Minister Amit Shah briefed the meeting on the steps being taken to remove restrictions and bring normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said that officials of the Home Ministry also made a presentation on the repeal of Article 370.