Pak going to raise Kashmir at UNGA, Modi will counter

New Delhi: Pakistan is gearing up to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly session next month. In a letter to the UN Secretary-General, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi has urged the General Assembly to include a letter written by Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Michelle Bachelet Jeria, UN high commissioner for human rights, as an annex to be circulated as a document of the General Assembly under the item entitled “The India-Pakistan question”.

The 73rd UNGA session begins next month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak at the General Assembly on September 27, where he is likely to counter the Pakistani propaganda point by point.

While saying the situation in the region was creating the “inherent danger of another conflict between Pakistan and India,” Pakistan has desperately tried to paint the Indian government as brutal. The Pakistani FM’s letter to the UNHCHR chief lists alleged human rights violations by India and seeks UN intervention. Pakistan has sought UN support to pressure India to go back to the status of Jammu-Kashmir that was prior to August 5 when the government abrogated Article 370 to remove the state’s special status.

While saying India should rescind its unilateral actions and reiterate its commitment to abide by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, Pakistan has asked all international organisations to seek an assurance from India it will not allow non-Kashmiris to acquire property or residency in J&K to change its demographic composition.

In addition, Pakistan has demanded that India should provide unhindered access to the state to the human rights organisations and international media to ascertain and report on the situation.

While saying Kashmir was at a “decisive” point, Pakistan PM Imran Khan had said on Monday that he will highlight “the plight of Kashmiris” at the UN General Assembly session in New York. Mr Khan is also likely to speak at UNGA on September 27, after Mr Modi.