Modi calls meet of top ministers to discuss J&K

New Delhi: The Prime Minister is learnt to have directed his council of ministers to make people aware about the long term benefits of the Centre’s decision to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A, which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Mr Narendra Modi, who had called a meeting of the council of ministers on Wednesday evening where home minister Amit Shah even gave a presentation on the prevailing situation in J&K, is said to have asked his ministerial colleagues to travel to their respective constituencies and brief people about how the decision would bring peace in the terror-hit region, highly placed sources said.

Sources further informed that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also gave a presentation on the recent economic measures announced by the government to revive economy and boost growth. In addition to all this, the ministers were asked to make people aware about the ill-effects of plastic.

The Prime Minister exhorted them to aggressively propagate the message of discouraging the use of plastic bags, among the common man. The meeting of the council of ministers was held soon after the Prime Minister had chaired the cabinet meeting.