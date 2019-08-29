Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 | Last Update : 06:30 AM IST

India, All India

Modi calls meet of top ministers to discuss J&K

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 29, 2019, 4:25 am IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2019, 4:25 am IST

The Prime Minister exhorted them to aggressively propagate the message of discouraging the use of plastic bags, among the common man.

The meeting of the council of ministers was held soon after the Prime Minister had chaired the cabinet meeting. (Photo: ANI)
 The meeting of the council of ministers was held soon after the Prime Minister had chaired the cabinet meeting. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Prime Minister is learnt to have directed his council of ministers to make people aware about the long term benefits of the Centre’s decision to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A, which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Mr Narendra Modi, who had called a meeting of the council of ministers on Wednesday evening where home minister Amit Shah even gave a presentation on the prevailing situation in J&K, is said to have asked his ministerial colleagues to travel to their respective constituencies and brief people about how the decision would bring peace in the terror-hit region, highly placed sources said.

Sources further informed that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also gave a presentation on the recent economic measures announced by the government to revive economy and boost growth. In addition to all this, the ministers were asked to make people aware about the ill-effects of plastic.

The Prime Minister exhorted them to aggressively propagate the message of discouraging the use of plastic bags, among the common man. The meeting of the council of ministers was held soon after the Prime Minister had chaired the cabinet meeting.

Tags: articles 370, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: ANI)

Govt eases FDI rules in many areas

Police sources said the additional sandbag bunkers and pillboxes have been set up in Srinagar and other towns mainly to contain public protests and stone-pelting by local youths.

New bunkers, checkposts in Srinagar street corners

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is also in charge of the home department, has said he is sure there wouldn’t be any law and order problem in the state after publication of the NRC.

Assam on edge, forces back as NRC date looms

The 73rd UNGA session begins next month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak at the General Assembly on September 27, where he is likely to counter the Pakistani propaganda point by point. (File Photo)

Pak going to raise Kashmir at UNGA, Modi will counter

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian Army preparing to train women soldiers for Military Police

2

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

3

Glad that Statue of Unity emerging as popular tourist spot: PM Modi

4

Jio beats Airtel, Voda Idea to be top telecom revenue earner at Rs 10,900 cr

5

Instant Karma: US man's car stolen while he was busy robbing store across the street, see video

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham