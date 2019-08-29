Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 | Last Update : 06:29 AM IST

India, All India

Khattar promises water supply to each household

THE ASIAN AGE. | TANVEER THAKUR
Published : Aug 29, 2019, 4:36 am IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2019, 6:11 am IST

The chief minister said that the 2.5 crore population of the state was his family and his aim was to make their life easier and smooth.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo: PTI)
 Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that water would be supplied to every household in the state during the next five years and that the state government has already started working in this direction.

Mr Khattar was addressing the residents of Ghata, Sikanderpur and Sukhrali in the Gurugram Assembly constituency during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra on Wednesday.

He said that after the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state in 2014, his party had provided the benefits at the grass-roots level and worked for the welfare of all sections of society. Reacting to allegations of inexperience by his political opponents, Mr Khattar said that he had plenty of experience in serving the people whereas “some people have the experience of loot and khasoot only”.

The chief minister said that the 2.5 crore population of the state was his family and his aim was to make their life easier and smooth. “Besides ‘ease of doing business’, ‘ease of living’ has been accomplished in the state. Now, the people are not required to make frequent rounds of government offices as most of services have been made online and these are being made available in a fixed time frame,” he said.

He said that youth in the state were being provided government jobs on a merit basis. As government jobs are limited, the youth are being imparted skill training so as to make them employable in industrial sector, he claimed.

The chief minister also said that in view of the overwhelming response of the people, which he was witnessing during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, he was quite hopeful that the people would give the BJP a chance to serve them for a second consecutive term also.

Mr Khattar said that the state government was considering running a metro between Faridabad and Gurugram.  He said that the state government has left no stone unturned in carrying out development.

He said that while medical facility upto `5 lakh is being made available to the poor families under the Ayushman Bharat - National Health Protection Scheme, each poor household has been provided LPG cylinder under the Ujjawala scheme thereby made their life more easy and comfortable.

He said that earlier people were not getting adequate ration under the Public Distribution System (PDS) but now with the introduction of online system, they are getting full quota of their ration. The present online system has also put a complete check on the corruption in the entire process, he added.

The chief minister said that the State Government is committed to maintain law and order situation in the State and for this, strict action is being taken against the criminals. Recently the Haryana Police has succeeded in arresting a gangster involved in the murder of a political leader in Faridabad. He said that the present State Government has also provided basic amenities in different illegal colonies of Faridabad so that the people could get facilities at par with the regularized colonies.

Tags: manohar lal khattar, water supply

Latest From India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: ANI)

Govt eases FDI rules in many areas

Police sources said the additional sandbag bunkers and pillboxes have been set up in Srinagar and other towns mainly to contain public protests and stone-pelting by local youths.

New bunkers, checkposts in Srinagar street corners

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is also in charge of the home department, has said he is sure there wouldn’t be any law and order problem in the state after publication of the NRC.

Assam on edge, forces back as NRC date looms

The 73rd UNGA session begins next month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak at the General Assembly on September 27, where he is likely to counter the Pakistani propaganda point by point. (File Photo)

Pak going to raise Kashmir at UNGA, Modi will counter

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian Army preparing to train women soldiers for Military Police

2

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

3

Glad that Statue of Unity emerging as popular tourist spot: PM Modi

4

Jio beats Airtel, Voda Idea to be top telecom revenue earner at Rs 10,900 cr

5

Instant Karma: US man's car stolen while he was busy robbing store across the street, see video

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham