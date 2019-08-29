Khattar promises water supply to each household

The chief minister said that the 2.5 crore population of the state was his family and his aim was to make their life easier and smooth.

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that water would be supplied to every household in the state during the next five years and that the state government has already started working in this direction.

Mr Khattar was addressing the residents of Ghata, Sikanderpur and Sukhrali in the Gurugram Assembly constituency during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra on Wednesday.

He said that after the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state in 2014, his party had provided the benefits at the grass-roots level and worked for the welfare of all sections of society. Reacting to allegations of inexperience by his political opponents, Mr Khattar said that he had plenty of experience in serving the people whereas “some people have the experience of loot and khasoot only”.

The chief minister said that the 2.5 crore population of the state was his family and his aim was to make their life easier and smooth. “Besides ‘ease of doing business’, ‘ease of living’ has been accomplished in the state. Now, the people are not required to make frequent rounds of government offices as most of services have been made online and these are being made available in a fixed time frame,” he said.

He said that youth in the state were being provided government jobs on a merit basis. As government jobs are limited, the youth are being imparted skill training so as to make them employable in industrial sector, he claimed.

The chief minister also said that in view of the overwhelming response of the people, which he was witnessing during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, he was quite hopeful that the people would give the BJP a chance to serve them for a second consecutive term also.

Mr Khattar said that the state government was considering running a metro between Faridabad and Gurugram. He said that the state government has left no stone unturned in carrying out development.

He said that while medical facility upto `5 lakh is being made available to the poor families under the Ayushman Bharat - National Health Protection Scheme, each poor household has been provided LPG cylinder under the Ujjawala scheme thereby made their life more easy and comfortable.

He said that earlier people were not getting adequate ration under the Public Distribution System (PDS) but now with the introduction of online system, they are getting full quota of their ration. The present online system has also put a complete check on the corruption in the entire process, he added.

The chief minister said that the State Government is committed to maintain law and order situation in the State and for this, strict action is being taken against the criminals. Recently the Haryana Police has succeeded in arresting a gangster involved in the murder of a political leader in Faridabad. He said that the present State Government has also provided basic amenities in different illegal colonies of Faridabad so that the people could get facilities at par with the regularized colonies.